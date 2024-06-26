FFXIV Dawntrail Early Access Release Time & How Long Maintenance Is

As with all major updates, Final Fantasy XIV takes a break for maintenance before bringing in the new Dawntrail expansion. Unlike usual 6-12 hour outages, Dawntrail demands a much more hefty server downtime. Players are advised to plan accordingly. So, let’s take a look at the early access release time and maintenance downtime for FFXIV Dawntrail.

When do FFXIV Servers Go Under Maintenance?

Mark your calendars! FFXIV servers will be down for maintenance starting at 5am ET on Wednesday, June 26, and are expected to be back online at 5am ET on June 28. That’s a full 48 hours to prepare for the Dawntrail launch.

Here’s a breakdown of the maintenance times in different time zones:

2 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

5 a.m. EDT for the east coast of North America

10 a.m. BST for the U.K.

11 a.m. CEST for western Europe/Paris

6 p.m. JST for Japan/Tokyo

7 p.m. AEDT for Australia/Sydney

The Lodestone warns that the download for this update might be larger than usual due to the graphics revamp. Get a head start by downloading Patch 7.0 as soon as possible after it becomes available on the FFXIV launcher. Here’s when you can expect it based on your platform:

Windows/Mac Players: June 27, 8:00 AM PDT

June 27, 8:00 AM PDT PlayStation/Xbox Players: June 26, 4:00 AM PDT

When does the Dawntrail Early Access Release?

The wait is almost over! Early Access for Dawntrail kicks off on June 28, as soon as the servers come back online after maintenance. Remember, Early Access ends on July 2. If you haven’t redeemed your pre-order code yet, you’ll lose access on July 5.

This maintenance period only tells Square Enix’s efforts to prepare for the Dawntrail launch. Hopefully, it avoids a repeat of the server congestion issues encountered during Endwalker’s release. Thankfully, FFXIV Director Naoki Yoshida assures players that the team can now “open new servers with a press of a button,” heavily reducing the chances of server overload during Dawntrail’s launch.

That was all for FFXIV Dawntrail Early Access release time and maintenance. While you’re here, have a look at our other articles like the biggest takeaways for FFXIV Dawntrail from JP Fanfest and FFXIV Dawntrail: release date and pre-order details.

