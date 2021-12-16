Far Cry 6 Mission List: All Main Missions & Yaran Stories in the Game

In this Far Cry 6 mission list, we’ll run you through the complete set of 56 main missions in the game. The majority of these are found across the three main regions of Yara, but also includes the prologue mission and those on the Isla Santuario island at the very beginning of the game.
All Main Missions in Far Cry 6
We’ve broken down the main missions by the region they can be found in. Keep in mind that after you’ve left Isla Santuario, you can take on each of the regions of Yara in any order you like, so the order below may vary to the one you take.
Prologue
- La Noche De La Muerte
Isla Santuario
- The Lucky One
- Juan of a Kind
- Du or Die
- Fire and Fury
- Fuel the Revolution
- Libertad Rises
- The Guerrilla
Madrugada
- Meet the Monteros
- Napoleon El Pequeno
- Blood Ties
- Clear the Air
- Second Son
- Packing Heat
- Sundown
- Bury the Hatchet
- Death Warrant
- Open Skies
- Diesel Daisy
- Fly Ball
- Justicia Montero
Valle de Oro – All Far Cry 6 Missions
- Meet Mazimas Matanzas
- Balance the Books
- Precious Cargo
- Break the Chains
- Re-Education
- Hype Bomb
- Radio Libertad
- Guerrilla Radio
- Firebrand
- Bottle Episode
- Words Like Bullets
- Lost & Found
- Intervention
- Surgical Extraction
- Angel De La Muerte
El Este
- Meet the Legends
- Take Your Medicine
- Pics or it Didn’t Happen
- The New Revolution
- Bullet Points
- Knuckleball
- National Treasure
- Room Service
- Harpoon
- Our Right to Party
- Lion’s Road
- Tourist Trap
- Weapon of Choice
- Surgical Strike
- The Deported
Esperanza & Isla Del Leon
- Paradise Lost
- Dead Drop
- Against the Wall
- The Lion’s Den
- The Battle of Esperanza
All Yaran Story Missions in Far Cry 6
Yaran Stories are marked on your map with a purple compass icon, and have you interacting with the different citizens of Yara. These are some of the more interesting and unusual missions you’ll get in Far Cry 6, and are well worth completing.
There are 29 Yaran Story missions in the game. These are as follows:
- Triada Blessings
- Supremacy
- Who’s a Good Boy?
- Fetch Quest
- Spur of the Moment
- Over Easy
- Backseat Driver
- Stealing Thunder
- Heavy Metal
- Model Citizen
- Boom or Bust
- Wing and a Prayer
- Tanks for the Likes
- Stealing Home
- Shock Therapy
- Big Papi in Little Yara
- The First Love
- The Seeds of Love
- Man’s Best Enemy
- Pecking Orders
- Wingman
- Everything to Lose
- Nothing to Hide
- Undercover Stud
- Tricks of the Trade
- Loose Ends
- Turn the Party
- We’re (Un)Jammin’
- Paint the Town
There you have a complete Far Cry 6 mission list, running you through all main story missions and the Yaran Story side missions. For more tips and tricks on the game, head over to our Far Cry 6 wiki or see more of our coverage below.
Published: Dec 16, 2021 06:14 am