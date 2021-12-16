Far Cry 6 Mission List: All Main Missions & Yaran Stories in the Game

In this Far Cry 6 mission list, we’ll run you through the complete set of 56 main missions in the game. The majority of these are found across the three main regions of Yara, but also includes the prologue mission and those on the Isla Santuario island at the very beginning of the game.

Recommended Videos

All Main Missions in Far Cry 6

We’ve broken down the main missions by the region they can be found in. Keep in mind that after you’ve left Isla Santuario, you can take on each of the regions of Yara in any order you like, so the order below may vary to the one you take.

Prologue

La Noche De La Muerte

Isla Santuario

The Lucky One Juan of a Kind Du or Die Fire and Fury Fuel the Revolution Libertad Rises The Guerrilla

Madrugada

Meet the Monteros Napoleon El Pequeno Blood Ties Clear the Air Second Son Packing Heat Sundown Bury the Hatchet Death Warrant Open Skies Diesel Daisy Fly Ball Justicia Montero

Valle de Oro – All Far Cry 6 Missions

Meet Mazimas Matanzas Balance the Books Precious Cargo Break the Chains Re-Education Hype Bomb Radio Libertad Guerrilla Radio Firebrand Bottle Episode Words Like Bullets Lost & Found Intervention Surgical Extraction Angel De La Muerte

El Este

Meet the Legends Take Your Medicine Pics or it Didn’t Happen The New Revolution Bullet Points Knuckleball National Treasure Room Service Harpoon Our Right to Party Lion’s Road Tourist Trap Weapon of Choice Surgical Strike The Deported

Esperanza & Isla Del Leon

Paradise Lost Dead Drop Against the Wall The Lion’s Den The Battle of Esperanza

All Yaran Story Missions in Far Cry 6

Yaran Stories are marked on your map with a purple compass icon, and have you interacting with the different citizens of Yara. These are some of the more interesting and unusual missions you’ll get in Far Cry 6, and are well worth completing.

There are 29 Yaran Story missions in the game. These are as follows:

Triada Blessings Supremacy Who’s a Good Boy? Fetch Quest Spur of the Moment Over Easy Backseat Driver Stealing Thunder Heavy Metal Model Citizen Boom or Bust Wing and a Prayer Tanks for the Likes Stealing Home Shock Therapy Big Papi in Little Yara The First Love The Seeds of Love Man’s Best Enemy Pecking Orders Wingman Everything to Lose Nothing to Hide Undercover Stud Tricks of the Trade Loose Ends Turn the Party We’re (Un)Jammin’ Paint the Town

There you have a complete Far Cry 6 mission list, running you through all main story missions and the Yaran Story side missions. For more tips and tricks on the game, head over to our Far Cry 6 wiki or see more of our coverage below.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy