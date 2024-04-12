Fallout TV Show Final Shot Explained – Is The Ghoul Going to New Vegas?

Season One of the Fallout TV show is full of familiar locations of items. Set in Los Angeles for the most part, many of the places we see are brand new, but the final shot is different. We’re here to explain the final shot in Fallout Season One and answer whether the Ghoul is heading to New Vegas.

What Is the Fallout TV Show Final Shot?

After the fight at Moldaver’s base, The Ghoul leaves with Dogmeat alongside him, on his long quest to find out what happened to his family.

As he walks away, the final shot is from behind him as he walks towards a walled city. This looks like a post-war settlement with rusting walls and a tower.

It’s hard to tell exactly what is in the town. That said, the tower you’ll spot should be a pretty good giveaway. The Ghoul is heading to the TV show’s version of New Vegas.

Is New Vegas in Fallout Season 1?

As the credits roll, we get confirmation that the town is in fact New Vegas. Behind the name of the cast, you’ll see a shot that’s closer to the town that the Ghoul is heading to. It says “Welcome to New Vegas” in big letters, so that’s as much confirmation as we need really.

Also, it’s quite clear that the tower you see in the town is the Lucky 38 tower from the New Vegas game. It’s an iconic landmark from the series that a lot of you will probably recognize immediately.

Also, Fallout Season One is set in Los Angeles and the vaults around that area. Therefore, it makes sense for the Ghoul to head inland towards Nevada and the area where New Vegas is.

What is worth noting is that Fallout New Vegas is set in 228. This is 15 years earlier than the date the first season of the TV show is set. Therefore, there’s a chance the town has changed a lot from what you’ve seen in the game.

Either way, we’re excited to return to New Vegas and see how it has changed and looks like in live-action Fallout. For more on the ending of Season One, check out our full explainer of what happened. We’ve also got a guide on whether the Enclave appear in the show.

