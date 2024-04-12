the town entrance in fallout new vegas
Image Source: Bethesda
Category:
Guides

Fallout TV Show Final Shot Explained – Is The Ghoul Going to New Vegas?

Back to Lucky 38!
Image of Tom Hopkins
Tom Hopkins
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 10:27 am

Season One of the Fallout TV show is full of familiar locations of items. Set in Los Angeles for the most part, many of the places we see are brand new, but the final shot is different. We’re here to explain the final shot in Fallout Season One and answer whether the Ghoul is heading to New Vegas.

Recommended Videos

What Is the Fallout TV Show Final Shot?

After the fight at Moldaver’s base, The Ghoul leaves with Dogmeat alongside him, on his long quest to find out what happened to his family.

As he walks away, the final shot is from behind him as he walks towards a walled city. This looks like a post-war settlement with rusting walls and a tower.

It’s hard to tell exactly what is in the town. That said, the tower you’ll spot should be a pretty good giveaway. The Ghoul is heading to the TV show’s version of New Vegas.

freeside sign in fallout new vegas
Image Source: Bethesda

Is New Vegas in Fallout Season 1?

As the credits roll, we get confirmation that the town is in fact New Vegas. Behind the name of the cast, you’ll see a shot that’s closer to the town that the Ghoul is heading to. It says “Welcome to New Vegas” in big letters, so that’s as much confirmation as we need really.

Also, it’s quite clear that the tower you see in the town is the Lucky 38 tower from the New Vegas game. It’s an iconic landmark from the series that a lot of you will probably recognize immediately.

Also, Fallout Season One is set in Los Angeles and the vaults around that area. Therefore, it makes sense for the Ghoul to head inland towards Nevada and the area where New Vegas is.

What is worth noting is that Fallout New Vegas is set in 228. This is 15 years earlier than the date the first season of the TV show is set. Therefore, there’s a chance the town has changed a lot from what you’ve seen in the game.

Either way, we’re excited to return to New Vegas and see how it has changed and looks like in live-action Fallout. For more on the ending of Season One, check out our full explainer of what happened. We’ve also got a guide on whether the Enclave appear in the show.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Where to Find Elemental Shrines in Fortnite
Category: Guides
Guides
PC
PC
PlayStation
PlayStation
Xbox
Xbox
Where to Find Elemental Shrines in Fortnite
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Shakes and Fidget Codes (April 2024)
Shakes and Fidget Codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Shakes and Fidget Codes (April 2024)
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Are There Any Roblox A Dusty Trip Codes? (April 2024)
A Roblox character driving in A Dusty Trip.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Are There Any Roblox A Dusty Trip Codes? (April 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to Find Elemental Shrines in Fortnite
Category: Guides
Guides
PC
PC
PlayStation
PlayStation
Xbox
Xbox
Where to Find Elemental Shrines in Fortnite
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Shakes and Fidget Codes (April 2024)
Shakes and Fidget Codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Shakes and Fidget Codes (April 2024)
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Are There Any Roblox A Dusty Trip Codes? (April 2024)
A Roblox character driving in A Dusty Trip.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Are There Any Roblox A Dusty Trip Codes? (April 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 12, 2024
Author
Tom Hopkins
Having been Editor on multiple sites, Tom has a wealth of video game knowledge and is now Managing Editor at Twinfinite. He's an expert on Call of Duty, sports games, PlayStation exclusives, and blockbuster action games. If he's not playing the new release, he'll be grinding on EA FC 24.