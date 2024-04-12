Are the Enclave in Fallout Season 1? Answered

Prime Video’s new Fallout TV series brings an assortment of nostalgic elements from the acclaimed game franchise to the screen. The trailers alone promise an exciting ride through California’s apocalyptic wasteland. However, while the Brotherhood of Steel and NCR appeared in trailers, it was never clear if the Enclave would show up as well. Here’s our handy (and spoilery) guide to answer whether the Enclave is in Fallout Season 1.

Does the Enclave Appear in Fallout Season 1?

We won’t spoil what exactly happens, or its importance to the overall story. That said, the Enslave faction does in fact make a solid appearance in the Fallout show.

The first season of Prime Video’s Fallout TV Show introduces three primary narratives set in the wasteland of California. One is Lucy MacLean. She’s a native vault dweller who gets uprooted from her clean and comfortable life in Vault 33 to find her father. The second is Maximus, an orphan who grows up among the unforgivable ranks of the Brotherhood of Steel. The third is The Ghoul, a mysterious bounty hunter who has little empathy and a very long, fascinating history.

However, there is another, smaller narrative that takes place in one of the last remaining hubs of the Enclave.

For those who remember the Enclave from Fallout 2 or 3, it’s a paramilitary faction comprised of remnants of the Pre-War US government. With its authoritarian structure and ideological history of genocide and pseudo-scientific racism, it makes the Brotherhood of Steel seem like saints by comparison. Whether the show will dive into those aspects remains to be seen.

The entire first season of the Fallout TV series is now available to watch everywhere via Amazon Prime. Following plenty of glowing reviews, a second season has already been greenlit. This means fans will get to see more apocalyptic adventures sooner rather than later. Keep those Nuka Colas and Pip-Boys handy.

That concludes our guide that answers if the Enclave appears in Fallout Season 1. Let us know how you’ve been enjoying the show so far, and if it pays a worthy homage to the games.

