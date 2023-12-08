Everything We Know So Far About Dontnod’s Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Look, is it probably going to make us cry? Yes? Okay then.

Dontnod are back on the scene again, and have showcased their newest IP at The Game Awards, 2023. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (a fantastic name if we do say so ourselves) was revealed with a teaser trailer. Here is what we know so far!

Dontnod Introduces Lost Records: Bloom & Rage at The Game Awards

The main characters are Swann, Autumn, Nora, and Kat. They are four teen girls that are exercising teen rebellion and living in the summer of 1995. The name Bloom & Rage from the name suggests a theme of maturing and dealing with the angst that comes along with adolescence.

When is it Set?

The game is set in two different time periods. The first is in the summer of 1995. Along with it we will seemingly get all the grungy punk goodness that came out of that era. In the trailer, the main protagonists can be seen rocking out, so there’s also bound to be some good music in the game too.

The second time period is 27 years later, where the girls are all grown up but come back together again to discuss something mysterious and secretive that happened back in ’95. We are unsure of what that will be exactly at this time, but the questions are already swimming around our brains!

This description from Dontnod themselves drives home the implications of the mystery:

The magical summer of 1995 is one of self-discovery and forging unbreakable bonds for high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat. 27 years of no contact later, fate reunites them to confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again.

Image Source: Dontnod

What We Might See

In the trailer, the girls can be seen hanging out in, and then running through the woods. We suspect that there may be a little bit of a horror movie trope going on, which is always fun to play (just refer to The Quarry for that one!)

Dontnod are always really good when it comes to in-depth story telling, and they’re also experts at turning the emotional dial up to 10. So, we don’t doubt that whatever happens in the game will be something that brings up a lot of feelings, both in the characters and in the player.

Given that the game is by the creators of Life is Strange and Tell Me Why, there is a good chance that there will be something supernatural going on. Whether any of the main characters will have powers or not remains to be seen for now. However, powers or no powers, we’re sure that the game will be impressive either way.

Check out the trailer for the game below:

The game is set to release in late 2024, so we’re sure to get another trailer giving some more details before then. For now though, why not check out Metaphor: ReFantazio, another new game shown at The Game Awards?