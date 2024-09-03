Every Trinket in The Casting of Frank Stone

Trinkets are one of the three collectibles you’ll come across in The Casting of Frank Stone. These small metal tokens are replicas of various killer add-ons in Dead by Daylight. Here’s how to collect every trinket in the game. It’s impossible to collect every one in a single playthrough, but we’ve made a note of where you’ll need to make a choice.

Recommended Videos

Chapter 1

Iridescent King: In the first area, look for a gap you can squeeze through in the far corner. Follow the path around to find this Trinket.

In the first area, look for a gap you can squeeze through in the far corner. Follow the path around to find this Trinket. Wooden Horse: Once you fall down the ladder into the tunnels, head right and follow the wall to find a door. Head through to find this trinket.

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twinfinite

Make sure you succeed in opening the drain with the crowbar. If not, it’ll break, rendering one of the trinkets in Chapter 5, Wooden Oni Mask, irretrievable on the current playthrough.

Chapter 3

Waterlogged Shoe: In the drug store, take the aisle on the right to find the box holding this trinket next to the toilet roll.

Chapter 5

Mother Daughter Ring: In Chapter 5, choose to climb over the fence rather than cross the river. If you choose this route, you can’t get the Tattooed Middle Finger on the same playthrough.

In Chapter 5, choose to climb over the fence rather than cross the river. Tattooed Middle Finger: In Chapter 5, after you get a tutorial on balancing, there’s another beam you can cross nearby that leads to the roof of a building, where you’ll find this trinket.

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twinfinite

Wooden Oni Mask : In Chapter 7, while playing as Linda, look for the crowbar which Sam used in Chapter 1, but keep in mind that if Sam broke the crowbar Linda can’t find it here. With the crowbar in hand, look for a door with no handles. You can use the crowbar to pry this door open, finding the trinket within.

: In Chapter 7, while playing as Linda, look for the crowbar which Sam used in Chapter 1, but keep in mind that if Sam broke the crowbar Linda can’t find it here. With the crowbar in hand, look for a door with no handles. You can use the crowbar to pry this door open, finding the trinket within. Blighted Rat: When you reach the furnace area as Linda, head down to the lower level and take a set of stairs to your right. There’s a gap in the pipes you can squeeze through to get a crank. Head back to the upper level and and look for a console on the opposite side of where you came in. Use the crank here to move a platform holding this trinket closer to you.

When you reach the furnace area as Linda, head down to the lower level and take a set of stairs to your right. There’s a gap in the pipes you can squeeze through to get a crank. Head back to the upper level and and look for a console on the opposite side of where you came in. Use the crank here to move a platform holding this trinket closer to you. The Iridescent Head: You’ll find this one in the Casting Shed after completing a short environmental puzzle.

Chapter 6

Victor’s Soldier: Once you’ve entered the reliquary, this trinket is on the floor in the corner.

Chapter 7

Diamond Cufflinks: After escaping the machine shop as Linda, there’s a beam you can balance on. Cross it to reach this rellik on the opposite platform.

Chapter 12

Sacrificial Knife: After taking the secret passageway in Augustine’s bedroom you’ll find yourself in the hallway. Head down it to find the chest holding this trinket sitting on a table.

Chapter 14

Blacksmith’s Hammer: In Chapter 14 either Madi, Linda, or both will find themselves in a hallway. Before going through the door to continue, run to the end of the hallway and look around the corner for the chest holding this trinket.

Still searching for the rest of the elusive collectibles? Here’s how to find every Rellik and Artifact in the game. Don’t know how to get into the casting shed? Check out our handy guide.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy