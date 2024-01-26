How Big is Enshrouded Install Size on PC?

Enshrouded is the latest open world survival crafting game to hit Steam early access in 2024 at the time of this writing. That said, today we’re discussing how big Enshrouded’s install size is on PC.

What is the PC Install Size for Enshrouded?

If you’re going into Enshrouded after coming from games like Valheim that use procedural generation to make their worlds, you may be a bit surprised by the install size. In truth, because of the random generation of Valheim’s world, the download size is less than a gigabyte, while the install size is around 1.3 gigabytes. Granted, Valheim’s low poly and low texture visuals do help to keep the game size down.

What’s a bit more interesting is if we take a look at Palworld, the massively successful creature-catching open world survival game released shortly before Enshrouded. Because Palworld also goes the route of having a premade, non-procedurally generated world, it comes as little of a surprise that the game clocks in at nearly 20 gigabytes in size. The deeper, more intricate, polygon and texture work of Palworld, again, likely has an effect on the install size too.

Image Source: Keen Games GmbH via Steam

Then we come to Enshrouded, the survival crafting game whose world is arguably larger and more detailed than even Palworld. This is because Enshrouded’s open world uses voxel technology on top of a fairly high polygon count and high-resolution texture work. That all said, while Enshrouded’s download size is around 11 gigabytes, Enshrouded’s actual install size is just about 30 gigs.

That information is a bit different compared to the system requirements that specifies the need for around 60 gigs of hard drive space. Which is more than understandable as most games’ system requirements ask for more space than their game’s actually take. However, such size and fidelity does come at a cost.

As some players have reported that when compared to other games like Palworld and Valheim, that Enshrouded feels less optimized and just runs a bit more poorly. It’s hard to say what causes these performance issues in Enshrouded exactly. But it can likely be attributed to the game’s world’s size, depth, and optimization techniques that they are using for their voxel system.