How to Get Shroud Liquid in Enshrouded

Enshrouded is an new Action-Adventure RPG similar in mechanics to Ark. That means that crafting is essential for exploring this game’s vast world. One especially important crafting component is Shroud Liquid, and here is how to get it and use it in Enshrouded.

What Is Shroud Liquid in Enshrouded?

Shroud Liquid is an alchemical ingredient in Enshrouded. With it, you can craft various magical weapons, potions, and equipment. Furthermore, it’s a crucial component in strengthening the flame of your Flame Altars.

Where to Find Shroud Liquid in Enshrouded

Shroud Liquid can be harvested from various flora that grow in shrouded areas. Most plants will have at least a stack of three Shroud Liquids, but some will yield only one or, once destroyed, drop a stack on the ground. Below are the best sources of Shroud Liquid.

Shroud Flowers

Shroud Flowers are easily distinguishable by their bell-shaped sky-facing petals and are a great source of Shroud Liquid in Enshrouded. They usually grow in groups of five or more and respawn after some time, as all other flora and fauna in Enshrouded. To collect Shroud Liquid from them, approach the flower and press E on your keyboard.

Shroud Fungi

Shroud Fungi are the best source of Shroud Liquid in Enshrouded. They grow basically everywhere under the shroud and are easy to notice due to their white ball-shaped appearance. Also, you collect them the same way as other plants in the game, and they respawn after a while.

Other Shroud Liquid Sources

Since almost any plant or chest under the shroud can contain Shroud Liquid, farming them can yield good results. However, chopping down celery-looking shroud plants from the image above or looking for chests takes much more time than going for fungi, so I advise against it.

That is everything you need to know about how to get and use Shroud Liquid in Enshrouded. Also, be sure to check out our Enshrouded Review as well.