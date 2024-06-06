Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Preload Time and Download Size

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is on the horizon and we’re now more excited than ever before for what seems to be one of FromSoftware’s largest DLC expansions ever. With around 100 new weapons, tons of new bosses, areas, enemies, and a self-contained story, we’re dying to get our hands on the game as soon as possible. If you’re in the same boat then you’re going to want to know the Shadow of the Erdtree preload time and download size.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Preload Time

For those of you looking to hop on as soon as possible, you will have the opportunity to preload Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree before its official launch on 21 June 2024. Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will be available for preload on 19 June 2024. The download will become available to you at midnight depending on your local time. The actual release and availability of the game will also follow these same timings two days later.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 2 : 0 : 0 6 : 3 3 : 5 0

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Download Size

It has been confirmed that the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will be 16.502 GB in download size on the PS5. However, this might mean the install size could be double that, especially on PCs. So, be sure to keep some extra storage just in case.

Many people have pointed out how this seems to be a rather small download size for a $40 open-world DLC, but we should keep in mind that FromSoftware does not bloat their games. In fact, Sekiro was only 12.5 GB in size and we can expect the same from FromSoftware.

That’s all you need to know about the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC preload time and download size. Meanwhile, check out the 10 enemies we’re excited to die to the most, and of course, be sure that you know how to get to Mohgwyn Palace, the likely entry point in-game for the expansion.

