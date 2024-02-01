Is The Elden Ring Manga Canon? Answered

The Elden Ring manga inspired by the popular Soulslike game of the same title is not at all what you think it is.

Are you an Elden Ring fan with a sense of humor? If so, you have to check out the manga adaptation of the series by Nikiichi Tobita. It’s hilarious and well written, but is it actually canon to the series? The answer may surprise you!

How The Elden Ring Manga Plays Out

Now if you were expecting a deep and thought-provoking story that echoes the lore of Elden Ring, the manga is definitely not going to be for you. From what it seems, its intent is mainly to poke fun at things regarding the pop culture and memes of the series, like Ranni having her own fan club. The author perfectly combines that silly aspect with an adventure story of the protagonist working to become the next Elden Lord.

Is This An Official Story?

In terms of the Elden Ring manga being canon, yes and no is the answer here. The story itself could not be expected to be official because the game itself is only linear to an extent — there’s an obvious route but in reality, you can do what you want in it and the player character is a self-insert. The NPCs and lore are of course always the same, but how someone approaches all of that is fluid. However, it is fully endorsed and approved by the game’s developer FromSoftware Inc, so it’s official in that sense. Think of it as a side story written with the main creator’s permission.

The Elden Ring manga is a perfect supplement to your playthrough to check out!