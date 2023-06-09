EA Sports PGA Tour vs PGA Tour 2K23 Compared: Which Is Better and Which Should You Buy?

Image Credit: EA Sports / 2K

Golfers have long clamored for an authentic and exhaustive golf video game to let them explore their sport virtually. With EA Sports PGA Tour and PGA Tour 2K23 both on the market, which is the best and which you should you buy?

EA Sports PGA Tour vs PGA Tour 2K23

Gameplay

We’re kicking off our comparison with what we consider the most important aspect: the gameplay. Put simply, which plays better, feels better and resembles golf better? In our opinion, the point here goes to EA Sports PGA Tour.

It’s not that PGA Tour 2K23’s gameplay is poor; in fact, it’s good. We find it smooth and comprehensive as well as intuitive and easy to learn. However, it can feel a little too easy to learn. Within hours of picking up 2K23 I was able to sink chips frequently, whip my tee shots around obstructive trees to find the middle of the fairway and easily get within inches of the pin regardless of the hole, conditions and clubs. It’s a slightly truncated version of golf, simple and quick (which does have its bonuses) but not exhaustive and granular.

That’s why EA Sports PGA Tour takes the point here. There’s countless shot types to piece together, a wealth of information to take into account on every shot and ball physics that feel realistic. PureStrike technology makes nearly every shot (see our criticism of pitches and chips) feel rewarding or punishing depending on how you played the shot. Anyone who’s played real golf knows that’s how the sport goes: within seconds of playing your shot you’ll know whether it’s on the right tracks or headed for disaster. That can lead to EA Sports PGA Tour feeling difficult and even merciless – but that is golf.

Image Credit: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Golfers, Licenses, Courses & Modes

This round comes out as a tie for us. EA Sports PGA Tour, proudly ‘The Home of the Majors’, brings 28 brilliantly realized golfing environments to life and will bring more in the future. It also lets players try their hand in countless tournaments, from the rookie to the top level. These have official licenses and branding, adding to the ultra-realistic gameplay to emulate various tournaments excellently.

2K23 can offer the same in terms of the presence of the PGA Tour and over 20 officially licensed courses, but its courses aren’t quite as refined as EA’s. However, its community-built courses are certainly a counter. Players can create environments based on whatever they like — just the other day I enjoyed a full 18 holes set at Hogwarts. Another personal favorite is a post-apocalyptic Seattle course that’s straight out of The Last of Us.

Away from courses and licenses, there’s a plethora of ways to play in each title. From Career Mode to Quick Play and competitive matches online, both ensure you can play the way you want to. EA Sports does feel like a deeper dive, especially in Career Mode. I felt more like myself – with better character design options and swing customization – when I entered into tournaments. Hence, if you’re wanting to build your dynasty and cement yourself as the best golfer of all time, it probably edges 2K here — but that’s not to say you can’t do the same with their title.

In terms of golfers, it’s a mixed bag for both. There’s exclusive big names in each, but there’s also noticeable absences. 2K is the only one that has Tiger Woods. It also brings eclectic and enjoyable presences like Michael Jordan and Steph Curry, but EA Sports holds it own with the presence of stars like Jordan Spieth and Nelly Korda. Both games are clearly designed for players to use their own creations as much as possible.

Image Credit: 2K via Twinfinite

Finally, a word on in-game stores and microtransactions are pertinent. We’re disappointed with both in this regard. Unsurprisingly given their track record with FIFA and Madden, the EA Sports PGA Tour store is thrust on players so egregiously it’s actually difficult to avoid in the average session. There’s real-life brands – TaylorMade, Ping, etc – front and center and there’s no denying that being willing to throw real-life money at the game will benefit you significantly.

This is when we’d love to be able to say 2K is the exact opposite; a utopia free of microtransactions. Unfortunately, 2K’s foray into golf also takes a leaf out of its NBA 2K book and incorporates large numbers of microtransactions, encouraging players to plough more money into the game. It feels cynical (as it does in EA’s title) so, with both disappointing in this regard, we’re chalking this entire round up as a draw.

Cost

Here, there’s a clear winner, and it’s PGA Tour 2K23. It’s certainly not a surprise given the newness of EA Sports’ PGA Tour, which only released in April of 2023. As a result, it’s down from its launch price ($79.99 / £69.99) and available for around $59.99 / £49.99 depending on the platform, version and retailer.

In contrast, PGA Tour 2K23 is available for as little as $19.99 / £14.99 depending on the platform and chosen retailer. We know this round is probably unfair on EA Sports’ game. 2K23’s release back in fall 2022 guaranteed it’d be cheaper at this point, and will probably stay that way for a while. Regardless, cost is undoubtedly a major factor for most players when buying a game, so it’s only natural to rank it on this basis. Point to 2K.

Verdict

Each game has one round in the bag and the other’s a tie, so we might be at a crossroads. However, we do have advice for you. The game you choose should be dictated by how you intend to play and what you want out of your golf video game.

If you’re searching for a realistic and immersive golf game that is difficult, rewarding and exceptionally detailed, then it’s EA Sports PGA Tour that you want. It’s as faithful a golf game as there’s ever been, giving you a wealth of customization tools, truly remarkable commentary and beautiful courses.

If you’re after a simpler, quicker and downright easier golfing experience, then it’s PGA Tour 2K23 you’ll want to purchase. It’s the ideal title to play with friends as a social event, being able to get in a quick eighteen and see who comes out on top in what feels like arcade golf. You can even use the money you’ve saved to purchase Michael Jordan and play as basketball’s GOAT in the golfing world.

Hopefully, this guide on EA Sports PGA Tour and PGA Tour 2K23 has helped you decide where to invest and what you can get out of them. We can summarise it simply: EA Sports is better if you’re a golfer who wants to game, 2K is probably better if you’re a gamer who wants to golf.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

