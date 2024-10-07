Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is almost here, and the hype levels and anticipation for the game have never been higher. The successor to the legendary Budokai Tenkaichi series, Sparking Zero promises to breathe fresh life into the franchise while remaining true to what made it so special. So if you’re waiting just like us, here’s a full Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero release time countdown list.

Recommended Videos

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Early Access Countdown

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero early access becomes available three days before the official release on 8 October 2024. Here is a list of early access release times for different time zones:

3:00 PM PDT (American West Coast) on October 7, 2024

(American West Coast) on October 7, 2024 6:00 PM EDT (American East Coast) on October 7, 2024

(American East Coast) on October 7, 2024 11:00 PM BST (European – British Summer Time) on October 7, 2024

(European – British Summer Time) on October 7, 2024 12:00 AM CEST (European – Central European Summer Time) on October 8, 2024

(European – Central European Summer Time) on October 8, 2024 8:00 AM CST (China Standard Time) on October 8, 2024

(China Standard Time) on October 8, 2024 7:00 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) on October 8, 2024

(Japan Standard Time) on October 8, 2024 8:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) on October 8, 2024

You can get early access by pre-ordering Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero and purchasing any of the game’s Standard, Deluxe, or Ultimate editions. The release time is simultaneous globally, so you won’t have to wait for your region.

Image Source: Bandai Namco

For everyone else waiting for the official release of the game, you’ll have to wait till 11 October 2024. Here are all the release times for different time zones:

3:00 PM PDT (Pacific Daylight Time) on October 10, 2024

(Pacific Daylight Time) on October 10, 2024 6:00 PM EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) on October 10, 2024

(Eastern Daylight Time) on October 10, 2024 11:00 PM BST (British Summer Time) on October 10, 2024

(British Summer Time) on October 10, 2024 12:00 AM CEST (Central European Summer Time) on October 11, 2024

(Central European Summer Time) on October 11, 2024 1:00 AM EEST (Eastern European Summer Time) on October 11, 2024

(Eastern European Summer Time) on October 11, 2024 7:00 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) on October 11, 2024

(Japan Standard Time) on October 11, 2024 8:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) on October 11, 2024

The global release is also simultaneous worldwide so nobody has to wait for their region to become online.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Preload Time

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is currently available for pre-load on both Xbox and PS5, and it takes up roughly 30GB of space right now. The different editions come with different pre-load times for the game. They are as follows:

Deluxe/Ultimate Editions: October 5, 2024 (3 PM PT)

Standard Edition: October 8, 2024 (3 PM PT)

That’s all you need to know about the Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero release time, early access time, reload time, and download size. While you’re here, check out the full roster for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy