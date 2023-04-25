Does Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Have Early Access? Explained

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

Of all the modern Star Wars titles under EA’s tenure, 2019’s Jedi: Fallen Order is arguably the most beloved. And for those who’re chomping at the bit to dive into Respawn Entertainment’s Souls-like action-adventure sequel, you may be wondering whether Star Wars: Jedi Survivor will have Early Access so you can play it ASAP. With that in mind, let’s discuss.

Will Star Wars Jedi Survivor Have an Early Access Window Ahead of Its Release?

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but, no, Star Wars Jedi Survivor will not have any sort of Early Access window ahead of its full release on April 28.

Frankly, it’s understandable to ask this specific question as not only is it fairly common for AAA marquee titles like Jedi: Survivor to launch a few days earlier via EA Play et al, but the game also boasts a number of different editions, which sometimes sees a ‘Deluxe’ version offering Early Access as an additional perk.

Thing is, the Deluxe Edition of Jedi: Survivor simply offers players a handful of extra cosmetic items for Cal Kestis to sport in-game, like the “Rebel Hero” and “Scoundrel” skins, as well as a few BD-1, Lightsaber, and Blaster cosmetics.

As a result, you’re going to need to wait for the game’s official launch to jump into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Don’t shoot the messenger!

So, that wraps things up. We hope this helped to clue you in on whether Star Wars: Jedi Survivor will have Early Access. For more, here’s when you can preload the game so you can hit the ground wall-running when the game launches on April 28.

Related Posts