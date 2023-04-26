Does Honkai Star Rail Have Controller Support? Answered

Wondering if you can use a controller for Honkai Star Rail? Well, have we got some answers for you. Unfortunately, whether you like the answer we’re going to give you or not is going to depend on the platform you’re playing the game on. Here’s everything you need to know on the matter, just don’t shoot the messenger!

Can You Use a Controller for Honkai Star Rail on iOS and Android?

Unfortunately, no there isn’t official controller support for Honkai Star Rail on iOS and Android devices. That applies to iPhones and iPads, as well as Android smartphones and tablet devices.

Rumor has it that you can actually get a controller working for the game on mobile devices, but it requires some third-party workarounds and that’s not something we’re about condoning at Twinfinite. For now, you’ll just have to get tap tap tapping that touchscreen of yours and smudge it all up with your greasy fingers. Because let’s be honest, even when they’re not greasy, they’re always greasy!

Interestingly, this doesn’t mean you won’t ever be able to use a controller on mobile devices for Honkai Star Rail. If developer HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact is anything to go by, those playing on iOS devices may be able to use a controller further down the line. Controller support was added for Genshin Impact on mobile devices post-launch.

As soon as HoYoverse make any announcement regarding this, we’ll update this post and let you know.

Can You Use a Controller for Honkai Star Rail on PC?

The good news for all you PC players is that yes, you can use a controller on PC. I’ve been using my first gen Xbox Elite Controller while playing the game on PC and have found that it’s been working without an issue.

Even better, the controller mapping is already done for you and is pretty good. In other words, you won’t find that your attacks are assigned to the triggers on the back of the controller or anything weird like that. You can just dive into the action and enjoy it without having to touch your mouse and keyboard.

