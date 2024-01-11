Death Stranding: Where Crater Lake Is (Thermonuclear Disposal)

Midway through Death Stranding’s third episode, as you quietly go about restoring the road networks and reconnecting various outposts around the Central Region, something unusual will happen: you’ll be given a random piece of stray cargo by an NPC while picking up a delivery. As it turns out, that piece of cargo is definitely something you’ll want to dispose of. Here’s where Crater Lake is in Death Stranding so you can dispose of the thermonuclear weapon.

Death Stranding Crater Lake Location

Image Source: Kojima Productions via Twinfinite

If you just want its exact location immediately, we’ve included a screenshot above to show where you need to go to find Crater Lake in Death Stranding.

As alluded to above, the delivery in question is part of the Order “Emergency Provisions Delivery: South Knot City,” in which you’re given a random piece of extra cargo by hand from a shady-looking NPC. That cargo, as you’ll have no doubt discovered, is a thermonuclear weapon designed to take out Fragile.

Luckily, Fragile is on the ball and she intercepts the package before it explodes. Well, only if you make sure to visit the Distribution Center South of Lake Knot City first. There, Fragile will tell you to take the nuke to Crater Lake for disposal.

You’ll only have 20-minutes to reach Crater Lake, so don’t dilly dally. You’re best to use a Truck or Reverse Trike to make haste — though prepare for a bumpy ride.

How to Navigate to Crater Lake

To get to Crater Lake, head south toward South Knot City. This is also in the direction of the waypoint that Diehardman has provided. It’s directly south of the Junk Dealer and west of the Chiral Artist’s studio, two locations which you will have visited already.

Now, if you have visited the area to the very south of this sandbox, toward, say, the Timefall Farm, you’ll know that there’s a massive river and several large ranges between that area and the more easterly location of the crater waypoint.

For this reason, we do not recommend using the road network. Even if you have extended it, it’s still very tough to go east from where the road is.

Instead, what we did was leave the Distribution South of Lake Knot City and head east in the direction of the nearby MULE camp. Hopefully, either yourself or another player has built some bridges across the crevasses on the way. Otherwise, you will have to hug the mountain range past the MULE camp before turning south.

Once you have arrived, toss the cargo into the lake by equipping it to your carry hand. Once you’re carrying it, press square to make a throw motion and then release either L2 or R2 depending on which arm you are carrying it.

And that’s everything there is to know about where Crater Lake is in Death Stranding.