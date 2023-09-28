Cyberpunk 2077: Is There New Game Plus? Answered

So that you can jump back in to see what you missed, here's everything you need to know about if there is new game plus in Cyberpunk 2077.

Something that’s important in pretty much every RPG game is a new game plus mode, which lets you run through the story once more with everything you unlocked the first time. Since there’s so much to see in Cyberpunk 2077, much of which you won’t see the first time around, it’d be very welcome. So that you can jump back in to catch what you’ve missed, here’s everything you need to know about whether there is new game plus in Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red has included new game plus in their titles before. The Witcher 3 didn’t ship with the feature at launch, but it did get added in for free at a later date, allowing you to use your fully leveled-up Geralt in a new run through the story.

Is There New Game Plus in Cyberpunk 2077?

The base game of Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t include the new feature, and fans had hoped maybe 2.0 would incorporate it. Sadly, that didn’t come to pass, and the only way to enjoy a new playthrough of the game is with a brand-new character.

You can still enjoy post-story free roam, but that’s as close as you will get to enjoying Night City with a max level V. As CD Projekt RED has announced that 2.0 (and Phantom Liberty) will be the last big content updates for the game, it is unlike new game plus will ever arrive.

This is a little annoying, as it’s not like fans didn’t have a reason to hope. Back in 2019, translated quotes from the Polish gaming magazine PSX Extreme that appeared on Reddit confirmed that CDPR was working on it and it was a planned feature. However, this wasn’t official, and the developer never said it was coming.

