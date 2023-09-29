Cyberpunk 2077 Gorilla Arms: Best Gorilla Arm Build & How to Get Them

In Night City, anything’s possible. You can change out most of your body for cyberware, turning you into what is essentially a cyborg. Gorilla Arms are one of the most enjoyable weapons you can get your hands on in Cyberpunk 2077, allowing you to thump your way through enemies with your fists. In this guide, we talk you through how to get Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077, and the best Gorilla Arms build to get the very most out of them.

How to Get Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077

Gorilla Arms are a cyberware upgrade for your arms that can be purchased from any Ripperdoc in Night City.

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

As with any Cyberware after the 2.0 update, they are available in every Tier as you progress through the game. By the time you are ready to beat it, the only options should all be Tier 5. The biggest change is that you no longer have the option to mod them yourself. They do come in four flavors now, though.

Basic – Deal Physical Damage. 20% Bleeding chance.

Deal Physical Damage. 20% Bleeding chance. Electrifying – Deal Electrical Damage. 20% Shock chance.

Deal Electrical Damage. 20% Shock chance. Toxic – Deal Chemical Damage. 20% Poison chance.

Deal Chemical Damage. 20% Poison chance. Thermal – Deal Thermal Damage. 20% Burn chance.

The highest price you’ll have to pay for these arms is 86,000 Eurodollars for the Tier 5 version(s). So you can expect lower Tiers to all be cheaper than that.

To help you get the most out of your Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077, we’ve compiled our picks for the best Gorilla Arm build you can make, comprising of mods, cyberware, and perks below.

Best Gorilla Arms Build

The best Gorilla Arms build we can make in Cyberpunk 2077 requires you to have Tier 5 Gorilla Arms. If you want to maximize your damage, we also recommend the base Gorilla Arms. The elemental ones are nice but do distract a bit from the raw damage output the arms are capable of reaching.

Perks

With the new way that Perks have been implemented, you don’t have to focus on a single Attribute. At the same time, there’s no real Attribute that has Perks specifically for unarmed melee combat. So a lot of the new build here is just focusing on speed and health to keep you in the fight.

The absolutely best Perk for Golla Arms requires you to own Phantom Liberty, as it is part of the Relic tree. This skill is called Jailbreak, and it makes it so as you attack with the Gorilla Arms, they charge up until you can unleash a devastating shockwave attack. Obviously, you should also grab the Limiter Removal addition to Jailbreak.

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

Other than this, we have a few other perks you should pick up.

Body Adrenaline Rush Juggernaut

Reflexes Dash Air Dash Aerial Acrobat Tailwind

Technical Ability All Things Cyber Chipware Connoisseur License to Chrome Edgerunner

Cool Feline Footwork Ninjutsu



Cyberware

In terms of Cyberware to complement your Gorilla Arms, we’d recommend starting out with any type of Berserk Operating System. These, when activated, temporarily remove your ability to use firearms but increase your attack speed and movement speed. The percentage buffs for attack speed and movement speed depend on Tier, but they are significant at Tier 5.

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

We’d also choose the Dense Marrow Skeleton Cyberware. This increases melee weapon damage but also melee stamina cost. After that, the Pain Editor and Subdermal Armor Integumentary System Cyberware due to them lowering all damage and increasing armor.

We’d throw in the Microrotors Circulatory System Cyberware, which increased melee attack speed. Considering that melee attacking enemies with guns means you’re going to get pretty hurt, the Heal-On-Kill Circulatory System Cyberware will keep you standing as long as you keep taking enemies down.

Skills

Out of the five skill types, you’ll want to focus on Solo and Engineer. Solo is good because it increases your health and carrying capacity. Plus, at level 45, it increases damage with strong and quick melee attacks by 25%.

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

Engineer doesn’t provide any melee bonuses, but you get increased armor and cyberware capacity. At level 50, you get a +30% to all cyberware stat modifiers.

That’s everything you need to know on crafting the best Gorilla Arms build that Night City has ever seen. Head over to our guide wiki for more tips and tricks, or check out more of our coverage of the game below.