Does Cyberpunk 2077 Have Multiplayer? Answered

Cyberpunk 2077 has earned its place as one of the premiere single player RPGs of this generation, but you might be wondering if it offers multiplayer. After all, it’s host to a massive world in the form of Night City that players could feasibly wreak havoc on together; or, use as a battleground to duke it out in. Luckily for you, we’ve got the answers you’re looking for.

Sadly the answer is no. Cyberpunk 2077 does not feature multiplayer in any form, and is strictly a single player experience. This has remained true from its launch all the way up to its current 2.0 versions, and the Phantom Liberty DLC didn’t add the feature either.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise though. Way back in 2018, CD Projekt RED confirmed in an interview with Eurogamer that there would be no co-op multiplayer when Cyberpunk 2077 launched, and that multiplayer was only something they were exploring the possibility of for future updates.

These tentative plans were then scrapped after Cyberpunk’s initial launch was less than ideal, with the developer’s time and effort refocused toward making the single player experience all it could be.

There have since been no confirmable reports that the game will ever receive official multiplayer. If anything, it’s far more likely that CD Projekt Red would instead put their time and resources toward developing new titles instead of continuing to dump everything they have into Cyberpunk.

Are There Mods for Cyberpunk Multiplayer?

Granted, there is still the possibility that a mod could allow for Cyberpunk multiplayer to become a reality. However, we wouldn’t recommend holding your breath waiting for it.

While multiplayer mods have popped up here and there for the game, they have consistently been taken down. This could be due to issues it causes to the game, or it could be due to legal action taken by CD Projekt RED.

Regardless, it’ll likely be some time before a mod is up long enough to be regularly viable for use by the community.

