Is Content Warning Coming to PS5, Xbox, & Switch?

Content Warning was released on Steam for PC on April 1, 2024 and was free for the first 24 hours. This has undoubtedly boosted its popularity but has left console players wondering if they can join in the fun! So the question on everyone’s lips is: is Content Warning coming to PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch?

Is Content Warning Coming to Console?

Content Warning is a co-op multiplayer horror game available to play on Steam. The premise of the game is to survive while capturing monsters on video. You then upload the videos so you can ‘get famous or die trying’. Right now the game is only available to play on PC via Steam so players on PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch are all wondering if Content Warning is coming to console!

According to the small team of developers, the game is not going to be coming to console any time soon. This option isn’t ruled out completely but right now it seems there is too much to figure out before it is even possible.

Content Warning is such a new release that it will take some time to iron out any current issues, find and fix bugs, and make sure it works perfectly on PC first before even thinking about it coming to console. Landfall Publishing are looking into what technical difficulties will arise when introducing the game to console before deciding if they will try to expand the game’s platforms. A team of only five people brought this game to life so it seems players will have to be patient.

