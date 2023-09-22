Cheapest 83, 84, 85, 86, Rated Players for SBCs in EA FC 24

No matter the year, no matter the version, Ultimate Team is king in EA’s long-running football franchise. That appears to be the case again in EA FC 24, even with a few tweaks being made to Ultimate Team overall. But at the end of the day, players seek the same thing: good players. And it’s always fun to find a deal, particularly when completing SBCs. So it’s time to find the cheapest 83, 84, 85, and 86 OVR cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team for your SBCs.
SBCs in EA FC 24
SBCs (Squad Building Challenges) are a good way to earn player-specific cards, and they’re back again in EA FC. But not every SBC is created equally, and that means you’ll have to find higher-rated players sometimes. Fortunately, there are cheaper good players out there. All you need to do is know where to look.
As always, though, it’s important to keep an eye on the transfer market. What is cheaper today may not be cheaper tomorrow. As of this writing, we’re officially in the early access period of EA FC. Therefore, we’re going to stick to five names per table until the market begins to move a little more.
Cheapest 83 OVR Players in EA FC 24
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|Marco Reus
|Gold Rare
|850
|Martina Rosucci
|Gold Rare
|950
|Claudia Pina Medina
|Gold Rare
|1,000
|Dzsenifer Marozsán
|Gold Rare
|1,000
|Christen Press
|Gold Rare
|1,000
Cheapest 84 OVR Players in EA FC 24
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|Ashleigh Neville
|Gold Rare
|1,200
|Marta Torrejón Moya
|Gold Rare
|1,200
|Caroline Weir
|Gold Rare
|1,200
|Fabinho
|Gold Rare
|1,200
|Rúben Neves
|Gold Rare
|1,200
Cheapest 85 OVR Players in EA FC 24
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|Khadija Shaw
|Gold Rare
|2,200
|Millie Bright
|Gold Rare
|2,200
|Kailen Sheridan
|Gold Rare
|2,200
|Megan Rapinoe
|Gold Rare
|2,200
|Becky Sauerbrunn
|Gold Rare
|2,200
Cheapest 86 OVR Players in EA FC 24
|Player
|Card Type
|Approximate Cost
|Toni Kroos
|Gold Rare
|4,000
|Parejo
|Gold Rare
|4,000
|Marco Verratti
|Gold Rare
|4,100
|Cristiana Girelli
|Gold Rare
|4,100
|Kim Little
|Gold Rare
|4,500
As mentioned above, it’s very early days yet, but we’ll be sure to update these lists as more time passes, especially as folks begin to figure out which players will work best regardless of these overalls.
For now though, that’s everything you need to know about the cheapest 83, 84, 85, and 86 OVR cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team for your SBCs. In the meantime be sure to keep an eye on our other guides, such as how to get ICONs this year, as well as various news and other updates.