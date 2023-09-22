Guides

Cheapest 83, 84, 85, 86, Rated Players for SBCs in EA FC 24

Not all great players cost the same.

Cheapest 83, 84, 85, 86 OVR SBCs EA FC 24
No matter the year, no matter the version, Ultimate Team is king in EA’s long-running football franchise. That appears to be the case again in EA FC 24, even with a few tweaks being made to Ultimate Team overall. But at the end of the day, players seek the same thing: good players. And it’s always fun to find a deal, particularly when completing SBCs. So it’s time to find the cheapest 83, 84, 85, and 86 OVR cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team for your SBCs.

SBCs in EA FC 24

SBCs (Squad Building Challenges) are a good way to earn player-specific cards, and they’re back again in EA FC. But not every SBC is created equally, and that means you’ll have to find higher-rated players sometimes. Fortunately, there are cheaper good players out there. All you need to do is know where to look.

As always, though, it’s important to keep an eye on the transfer market. What is cheaper today may not be cheaper tomorrow. As of this writing, we’re officially in the early access period of EA FC. Therefore, we’re going to stick to five names per table until the market begins to move a little more.

Cheapest 83 OVR Players in EA FC 24

PlayerCard TypeApproximate Cost
Marco ReusGold Rare850
Martina Rosucci Gold Rare950
Claudia Pina MedinaGold Rare1,000
Dzsenifer MarozsánGold Rare1,000
Christen PressGold Rare1,000

Cheapest 84 OVR Players in EA FC 24

PlayerCard TypeApproximate Cost
Ashleigh NevilleGold Rare1,200
Marta Torrejón MoyaGold Rare1,200
Caroline WeirGold Rare1,200
FabinhoGold Rare1,200
Rúben NevesGold Rare1,200

Cheapest 85 OVR Players in EA FC 24

PlayerCard TypeApproximate Cost
Khadija ShawGold Rare2,200
Millie BrightGold Rare2,200
Kailen SheridanGold Rare2,200
Megan RapinoeGold Rare2,200
Becky SauerbrunnGold Rare2,200

Cheapest 86 OVR Players in EA FC 24

PlayerCard TypeApproximate Cost
Toni KroosGold Rare4,000
ParejoGold Rare4,000
Marco VerrattiGold Rare4,100
Cristiana GirelliGold Rare4,100
Kim LittleGold Rare4,500

As mentioned above, it’s very early days yet, but we’ll be sure to update these lists as more time passes, especially as folks begin to figure out which players will work best regardless of these overalls.

For now though, that’s everything you need to know about the cheapest 83, 84, 85, and 86 OVR cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team for your SBCs. In the meantime be sure to keep an eye on our other guides, such as how to get ICONs this year, as well as various news and other updates.

