Cheapest 83, 84, 85, 86, Rated Players for SBCs in EA FC 24

No matter the year, no matter the version, Ultimate Team is king in EA’s long-running football franchise. That appears to be the case again in EA FC 24, even with a few tweaks being made to Ultimate Team overall. But at the end of the day, players seek the same thing: good players. And it’s always fun to find a deal, particularly when completing SBCs. So it’s time to find the cheapest 83, 84, 85, and 86 OVR cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team for your SBCs.

SBCs in EA FC 24

SBCs (Squad Building Challenges) are a good way to earn player-specific cards, and they’re back again in EA FC. But not every SBC is created equally, and that means you’ll have to find higher-rated players sometimes. Fortunately, there are cheaper good players out there. All you need to do is know where to look.

As always, though, it’s important to keep an eye on the transfer market. What is cheaper today may not be cheaper tomorrow. As of this writing, we’re officially in the early access period of EA FC. Therefore, we’re going to stick to five names per table until the market begins to move a little more.

Cheapest 83 OVR Players in EA FC 24

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Marco Reus Gold Rare 850 Martina Rosucci Gold Rare 950 Claudia Pina Medina Gold Rare 1,000 Dzsenifer Marozsán Gold Rare 1,000 Christen Press Gold Rare 1,000

Cheapest 84 OVR Players in EA FC 24

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Ashleigh Neville Gold Rare 1,200 Marta Torrejón Moya Gold Rare 1,200 Caroline Weir Gold Rare 1,200 Fabinho Gold Rare 1,200 Rúben Neves Gold Rare 1,200

Cheapest 85 OVR Players in EA FC 24

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Khadija Shaw Gold Rare 2,200 Millie Bright Gold Rare 2,200 Kailen Sheridan Gold Rare 2,200 Megan Rapinoe Gold Rare 2,200 Becky Sauerbrunn Gold Rare 2,200

Cheapest 86 OVR Players in EA FC 24

Player Card Type Approximate Cost Toni Kroos Gold Rare 4,000 Parejo Gold Rare 4,000 Marco Verratti Gold Rare 4,100 Cristiana Girelli Gold Rare 4,100 Kim Little Gold Rare 4,500

As mentioned above, it’s very early days yet, but we’ll be sure to update these lists as more time passes, especially as folks begin to figure out which players will work best regardless of these overalls.

For now though, that’s everything you need to know about the cheapest 83, 84, 85, and 86 OVR cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team for your SBCs. In the meantime be sure to keep an eye on our other guides, such as how to get ICONs this year, as well as various news and other updates.