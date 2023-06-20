Chainsaw Man Chapter 134 Release Date & Spoilers
The Chainsaw Man manga continued to push into its next arc in Chapter 133, though it definitely took a less action-packed approach. Denji’s love for Nayuta was tested with an ultimatum, and Public Safety continues to be positioned as a potential enemy for him to overcome. Things are likely to heat up in the coming chapters too, so we totally understand why you’d like to know when they’re coming. Fortunately, we’re here to do just that with our Chainsaw Man Chapter 134 release date and spoilers guide.
When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 134 Come Out? Answered
First thing’s first: Chainsaw Man Chapter 134 is set to release on June 27 at 8 a.m. PST and 11 a.m. EST via the official Shonen Jump app and website.
This keeps the series on its recent weekly release schedule as opposed to its usual biweekly pattern. It’s great news for fans, as we don’t have to wait nearly as long to see how the wider plot will tie its many threads and storylines together.
It should be noted, however, that raw scans of the next chapter won’t be made available before the chapter’s official release. The reason for this is that Chainsaw Man is a digital-only series, and releases simultaneously in every region. As a result, it doesn’t have a print version which can be illegally uploaded before its publication date.
What Will Happen in Chapter 134? Theories Explained
Past that, you might also be curious about what will happen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 134. On that front, there are a few possibilities.
Given Chapter 133 focused heavily on Denji and Nayuta, it’s possible the next chapter will shift our attention back to Asa and Yoru. The two’s relationship is certainly strained after their fight with the Falling Devil, and Asa in particular is likely wrestling with some complex emotions brought to the surface by its powers. There’s also their contentious relationship with Chainsaw Man to consider, which will only get messier once Asa learns he and Denji are one and the same.
With that said, the chapter could just as easily remain focused on Denji and Nayuta. Both are squarely in the crosshairs of Public Safety, and it’s unlikely they’ll take the group’s threats of death and imprisonment lying down. We may well see them kick off a fight proper sooner rather than later, and Public Safety may even emerge as the villain of the current arc.
As always though, this is just speculation. We won’t know what’s coming until Tatsuki Fujimoto completes the chapter and releases it next week.
For now though, you’ve learned everything we have to share regarding the Chainsaw Man Chapter 134 release date and spoilers. Be sure to scroll down and check out our related articles, which range from news and explainer guides to features.
