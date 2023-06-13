Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 Release Date & Spoilers
What comes after the fall?
The Chainsaw Man manga is well on its way into a new arc, and the problems its protagonists must face continue to mount. Asa’s mission continues to become more difficult due to her relationship with Denji, while Denji has new enemies to contend with. This has likely left you stoked to find out what comes next in the series, and as a result, you’re dying to know more about the next chapter. Fortunately, we’re here to help with our Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 release date and spoilers guide.
When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 Come Out? Answered
To start, we do have a firm release date for Chainsaw Man Chapter 133.
The next part of the story is set to land on Tuesday, June 20 at 8 a.m. PST and 11 a.m. EST via the official Shonen Jump website and app. This is subject to delays ranging from translation time to unforeseen illness on the part of series author Tatsuki Fujimoto. It also puts the series onto a weekly release track, as opposed to its usual bi-weekly release that it has fallen into more often than not.
It’s also worth saying that there won’t be illegal scans of the chapter available before the official release. This is because the series is a digital only release, meaning there aren’t raw scans used as a test copy which can then be uploaded to the internet before their official print release.
What Will Happen in the Next Chainsaw Man Chapter? Theories Explained
As for what will happen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 133, it’s anyone’s guess.
The last chapter focused on the fallout of Denji and Asa’s fight with the Falling Devil, and hinted at how devastating the damage done by devils has become in recent years. There’s likewise a looming apocalyptic event that could spell the end of the world, and a shadowy group who may or may not be trying to pull off a scheme which could speed up or prevent it.
Fujimoto could focus on any of these story threads, or none of them at all. It’s always a gamble with him, as his stories tend to see several story threads emerge before they start to intersect or be tied off. Given how much time was given to Denji specifically in Chapter 132 though, our money is on Asa getting some time to explore her feelings and reassess what she wants to do moving forward.
