Can You Turn Off Jump Scares in Alan Wake 2? Answered

The rural town of Bright Falls has succumbed to another mysterious evil threat, and it’s your job to get to the bottom of it. Of course, with the many monstrosities lurking in the darkness, some players may be wondering whether they can turn off the jump scares in Alan Wake 2. With that in mind, we’ll answer that very question.

Is It Possible to Turn Off Jump Scares in Alan Wake 2?

Don’t shoot the messenger but, no — you cannot turn off the jump scares in Alan Wake 2.

Naturally, as the game is a survival horror experience, it’s designed to be unsettling and creepy, and the eerie tone reflects that. Suffice to say, there are plenty of moments that will possibly make you jump, and these are intended to be a part of the experience no matter what.

Interestingly though, we think that Alan Wake 2 implements jump scares as a way to convey to the player that what they’re doing is correct. In other words, there’s more to it than just a simple fright.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

For instance, during the Nightingale boss fight, when you land a critical hit or when you’ve dealt enough damage, a jump scare will appear briefly on the screen accompanied by a loud noise. This communicates to the player that the next phase of the boss fight has begun, as Nightingale retreats temporarily before popping up again for the next phase.

We imagine that if there’s enough player feedback requesting to turn off the jump scares, Remedy Entertainment may deploy an update that adds the option to turn them off. That being said, that’s purely conjecture. At the moment, there’s nothing official in the pipeline in regards to turning off jump scares in Alan Wake 2.

So, there you have it. That's everything you need to know about whether you can turn off the jump scares in Alan Wake 2.