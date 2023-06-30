Can You Play Roblox on PS4 and PS5? Answered

Image via Roblox Corporation

Roblox is a widely accessible game thanks to its relatively low resource requirement, vast library of player-created content across a variety of genres, and its platform availability. Any fan of the game can go from playing with their friends on PC to a mobile device, all on the same account, but what about Sony’s PlayStation consoles? Can you play Roblox on PS4 and PS5?

Is Roblox on PS4 and PS5?

Unfortunately, no. As it stands, Roblox is not available on PS4 or PS5, nor is it available as a downloadable app on the PlayStation Store.

Some fans will be quick to point that both the PS4 and PS5 have browser apps, but those too are a dead end. You can log in and browse the catalog of games, change your avatar, purchase accessories, but as soon as you attempt to start a game, it attempts to install Roblox using an installer.

Despite being accessible from the browser, the software still has to installed to a supported platform in order to run the extension library of games like Build a Boat or the insanely popular Adopt Me.

Will Roblox Be Released on PS4 and PS5?

Given that Roblox is home to millions of players, it would certainly make sense but as of right now, there hasn’t been any official statement from The Roblox Corporation to bring the game to both the PS4 and PS5.

However, as of June 30 2023 , we now have an extra nugget of intel thanks to the ongoing trial involving the FTC and Microsoft. In essence, Sony’s president Jim Ryan spoke in court about the reason why Roblox has never made its way to the PlayStation 4 or 5.

Historically, because of the large number of children that play on the PlayStation, we have been very careful with regards to opening them up to anything that could potentially exploit them. Over the last couple of years, however, we have reviewed those policies and relaxed a little on this. We have been conservative for too long, and now we are currently engaging with people at Roblox. We hope that the situation will change. Jim Ryan during the FTC vs Microsoft trial.

As you can see, courtesy of this new tidbit, it would appear that Sony were hesitant about the number of young children engaging with the game, which perturbed the Japanese company from pushing forward with a PlayStation version of the mega-popular game platform.

Now, it looks like they may be actively looking into a PlayStation port of Roblox. In other words, there’s a good chance that Roblox will be making its way to PS4 and PS5 soon, though there’s nothing official locked in as of yet.

While you cannot play Roblox on PS4 and PS5, it is available on Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Series S, and Fire OS. If you own any lower-end devices, you’ll find our guide on how to increase FPS invaluable, especially if you plan on playing the first-person shooter Arsenal.

About the authors

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts