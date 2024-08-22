Black Myth Wukong Pungent Flesh Chunk Explained

The Pungent Flesh Chunk is a crucial item in Black Myth: Wukong, found during Chapter 2 in Yellow Wind Ridge. It’s a Legendary rarity item dropped by the mandatory boss, King of Flowing Sand and Second Rat Prince, in Sandgate Village’s Valley of Despair. If you’re looking to obtain and use the item properly, then follow along as this guide will detail how to use this item and its significance in the game.

How to Get the Pungent Flesh Chunk

To acquire the Pungent Flesh Chunk, you must defeat the King of Flowing Sand and Second Rat Prince in their arena within the Valley of Despair. Once defeated, the item will be dropped, and you can proceed to use it. Note that you must have to defeat both the King of Flowing Sand and the Second Prince to acquire the Pungent Flesh Chunk.

To do this, you must kill the King before the Second Prince as defeating the Second Prince first makes the King run away. Killing the King first causes the Second Prince to become enraged. If you didn’t kill the King and only defeated the Second Rat Prince, the King will run away. Approaching him will cause him to summon his other son, the First Prince, and then die by his hand.

If you did kill the King, you’ll have gained a Pungent Flesh Chunk Key Item from defeating the duo as a drop along with the Spirit of the Second Prince of the Flowing Sands. This is why we highly advise targeting the King first. Killing only the Second Prince bypasses the need for the Flesh Chunk as the King of Flowing Sands will summon the First Prince of the Flowing Sands himself.

How to Use Pungent Flesh Chunk

The Pungent Flesh Chunk is used in the caves on the left side of the King of Flowing Sand and Second Rat Prince’s arena. After entering the Valley of Despair Shrine in the arena, head towards the path on your left with two Rat guais. On your left, you’ll find a cliff edge where you can drop down into an arena, and on the left side of the arena, you can utilize the Pungent Flesh Chunk.

Using the Pungent Flesh Chunk at the cliff edge will summon the First Prince of Flowing Sands, a powerful Yaoguai Chief mini-boss. This encounter is important for obtaining the Loong Scales, another crucial item in the game. The boss itself isn’t too difficult as it has some fairly telegraphed attacks and it just hurls itself at you. The usual techniques that have worked against previous bosses will prove to be effective here as well.

To get Loong Scales, bait the First Prince into hitting the slightly rounded wall full of little statues on the side of the boss arena. Once the wall breaks, a small gap will appear. Pass through to collect the Loong Scales, and you’re done. If you were unable to get the Loong Scales this way, check our guide on alternative methods to get the Loong Scales.

