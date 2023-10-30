Sometimes, you just want to be able to throw money at things. And in Football Manager 24, you can do just that! Provided, of course, that you’re choosing to play with a richer club. But not all is as it used to be this time around, which makes this edition of the biggest transfer budgets in Football Manager 24 that much more special.

Finding the Biggest Transfer Budget in FM 24

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

Players have three choices when it comes to Game Modes in FM24, but sticking with the Original experience will reflect what we’re looking for here. So, without further ado and with a bit of fluctuation, here are the biggest transfer budgets you can start with in FM24.

Club FM24 Transfer Budget Brighton & Hove Albion ~ £80M Liverpool ~ £75M Celta Vigo ~ £40M Manchester City ~ £40M Ajax ~ £35M Brentford ~ £35M Napoli ~ £35M Monaco ~ £30M West Ham ~ £30M Athletic Bilbao ~ £25M PSG ~ £25M Real Madrid ~ £25M Fulham ~ £20M Southampton ~ £20M Tottenham Hotspur ~ £20M AC Milan ~ £15M Atalanta ~ £15M Bayern Munich ~ £15M RB Leipzig ~ £15M

Well, well, well, Brighton, welcome to the party. Of course, if it were possible, a handful of Saudi Pro League clubs would top this list. But for the time being, you’ll have to be content with those teams offering your club a lot of money for your players. And did you ever imagine West Ham United would rival PSG or Real Madrid in terms of transfer budgets? Imagine no longer!

Now, transfer budget isn’t the only factor that goes into calculating a team’s financial situation. After all, Brighton is a very well-run team. Therefore, they have a high starting transfer budget. But they also boast a solid overall balance (~£140M).

As for clubs that don’t start with bigger transfer budgets but are still sound financially? Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Zenit, Hoffenheim, and Celtic just to name a handful.

How Game Modes Impact Transfer Budgets in FM24

If you’re looking for the standard FM experience this year, be sure to select Original when choosing your preferred Game Mode. That’s what we based our above table off of. And that’s because the game mode you choose will directly impact your club’s transfer budget.

Real World takes into account transfers that are about to happen, reflecting real-world activity, whereas Your World provides players with an alternate reality of sorts – typically making them a bit richer from the start. In the Original experience, Chelsea began with a transfer budget of £6M. In your world, anecdotally – when their squad remains bloated, and they so far haven’t brought in even more players – it starts at well over £100M. So, if you’re looking for a “rebuild” that gives you plenty of cash to burn, Chelsea may be the club for you.

For now, that’s everything you need to know about the biggest transfer budgets in Football Manager 24. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to go out there and put this money to the test. And while you’re at it, be sure to check back here for our continued coverage of FM24.