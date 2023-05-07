Best Sims 3 Mods You Have to Download Right Now (2023)

Although the Sims 3 launched in 2009, fans continue to play the game thanks to its high replayability value and unique mechanics. That means that mods are essential to the experience, as it is an older game at this point, and many of the vanilla features can seem outdated. Luckily, The Sims modding community is absolutely massive, so here’s a ton of the best Sims 3 mods to download as of 2023 that you need if you’re going to keep playing this amazing classic.

Check out our other Sims mods pieces after you read this best Sims 3 mods post:

First Off, Definitely Consider Overwatch

You don’t even need to admit your game is laggy. Everyone’s The Sims 3 became laggy at one point or another and became virtually unplayable. So say hello to your savior, Overwatch. Overwatch has many uses, but it’s mostly a way to clean up your game each night.

You can turn off all televisions, turn off stereos, reset missing sims, reset everything, cleanse the dead (creepy), clean up inventories, and many more. So, thanks Overwatch, for cleaning up EA’s mess!

You’ll Never Be Able to Go Back After This Mod

The Sims franchise has made a massive impact on storytelling within video games, where players can shape their Sims’ lives based on their choices alone. However, the default setting of this crucial feature lacks in personality, given its randomized and number-based systematics of Sims coming and going in your selected world. That’s where the Story Progression mod comes in, broadening the scope of a traditional neighborhood through its realistic content.

Upon the installation of this mod, I found it quite refreshing to see all the newest quality-of-life features, from a Sim’s determination to get a new job to the impact of certain personality traits. Instead of being blind to the world around you, you’ll know everything about your community from the notifications you’ll receive regarding the current status of your neighbors. No longer will they feel like strangers but rather peers who have a passion for their careers and loved ones.

Kama Sutra, Anyone?

The Woohooer mod has it all for your horny sims! You’re able to have Cyber Woohoo, order “professional services,” send a woohooey text, register as a gigolo, see a matchmaker to find lovin’, rendezvous in public, and undergo risky sex that has a percentage chance to get your Sim pregnant. That last one really changes up the game and is the main reason to want to get it since the mod adds a massive round of chance every time you want your Sims to do it. Oh, and your Sims can increase their Woohoo performance and get better and better at it; hey, everyone has their own unique skill sets, right?

Get More Traits at Once!

Ever make a Sim and have a crisis while trying to decide which traits to leave out and which to include? Well, with the More Traits for All Ages mod, you can increase the maximum attributes allowed at each age, giving your Sim some mad boosts to their personality. This allows for far more intricate sims, and you won’t be able to return to vanilla after this. Why should your Sim be restricted to a couple of traits?

Did You Know that Different Poses Are Possible?

If you are a Sim photographer enthusiast like me, you’ll absolutely love the pre-set poses from the Wedding Set 2 mod, featuring the classic romantic stances for every bride and groom. Of course, the family can also join in on this momentous occasion, including a flower girl walking down the aisle, a mother seeing the bride for the first time, and a father sending off his daughter to the groom.

Or, you can go their morbid route and install the Death Animations mod, a popular pack that captures your Sims’ end-of-life stage with various poses. But, if this is too grim for you, you can release your inner model with the Strut Your Stuff mod by showing off your Sims chic outfits and hairstyles.

Either way, you can check out a ton of more poses here. The possibilities are endless.

Get Some Modern Home Designs Without the Work

The modernized side of The Sims 3 brings a fresh new take to the traditional home design, as it transcends the conventional layouts you may be used to. But since there is a wide variety to choose from, here’s a list of contemporary bases that will surely pique your interest:

More Computer Options!

To fully deck out your Sim’s online experience on their smartphones, computers, or tablets, you can download the Online Center mod. You’ll unlock a plethora of new settings ranging from e-shopping to checking status reports on various things. Players can even study up on their skills while online, making it that much easier to boost up your Sims’ performance.

Charge for Taxis and Subways

What’s the real point of buying a car in The Sims 3 aside from the roleplaying value? With the Taxi Charge Mod and the Subway Charge Mod, there’s actually an incentive for getting a car, given the number of charges you can now accumulate with this transportation system. In return, Simmers will live a more realistic experience, even if it does cause some money setbacks.

Apartments!!!

Ever want to live out a sitcom-esque scenario with your Sims? Then, the TS3 Apartment mod is the perfect mod for you, in which you can have multiple families living on one lot. Set up a big house, and you’ve basically got the functionality of living in a dorm from the Sunset Valley’s Univesity Life expansion.

Look on Fleek

While The Sims 3 only features a limited CAS selection, hair mods expand this collection further with its fashionable choices. You’ll get to customize the whole family through these styles, whether it be adorable haircuts for toddlers or glamorous up-dos for adults. One of my favorites is the latest split dye many celebrities use, allowing players to recreate famous hairstyles for their Sims.

Get Comfy

Isn’t it weird that your Sims can come home from work and still wear their uniforms? It can get a bit annoying that they don’t take it off for everyday wear, yet they’ll switch into it after showering when you’re close to going to work, right? Well, the Change At Home After Work mod helps with this infuriating feature by automatically changing your Sims’ work clothes into their everyday outfits after a long day at the job.



Coffee Aficionados, Rejoice

If you’re a coffee lover or your Sims are, you’ll love this mod. It allows you to choose the coffee your Sim will drink, such as a latte, frothiccino, chai, or cappuccino.

Then, you can choose the number of shots, the flavor twist, the type of milk, and even a topping of whipped cream or sprinkles. There are a ton of different combinations for your caffeine-adoring Sim to chug, along with moodlet buffs that are affected depending on the ingredients chosen.

Fix That Phone Call Bug

Into the Future is a tremendous expansion pack, but unfortunately, it also brought a lame bug with it, preventing you from getting skill-based event calls. To address this solution, you can install this mod to regain those lost opportunities for alternative career paths. Players will also unlock unique abilities from these occasions, such as Omni Plants and ghost resurrection.

Commander Shepard

This. Is. Awesome. If you’re a Mass Effect fan, you need this mod, bringing the famous Normandy ship to your Sims 3 world. Everything you love about the beloved series has been replicated in this home base, both interior and exterior. However, you’ll need the Late Night expansion to obtain this out-this-world gem, maximizing the items from the vibrant pack.

New Recipes!

There are tons of recipe mods that you should check out to make dinner around your Sim household better. For example, check out this Spring Harvest one to add four plants, four plantable ingredients, five non-plantable ingredients, and 12 recipes to the game.

Errybody in the Club

Ever notice how the clubs and bars are touted as being happenin’ spots around town, yet no one’s ever there? Luckily, this mod adds way more people to the party at bars and clubs, similar to the entertaining scene of The Sims Bustin’ Out. Once your Sim enters a lot, you’ll see a flood of other residents enter the establishment. And yes, you can set the number of Sims that would be sent.

Social Caring

A selfless career in the Sims universe is always something I desired in the job selection as a way to help those in need within the community. Thankfully, the Social Care Career mod offers various services for this altruistic life path with 10 positions you can earn through promotions. For instance, you can help Sims with daily activities through the Care Assistant or improve an entire local area with the Community Development Worker.

The Sims 4 Toys

Some of the stuff in The Sims 4 is to be envied by The Sims 3. This mod brings to the third game all the fun toys the fourth has, including the decor you can place around your Sim kid’s bedroom. Although the items are purely for decorations, they make for an excellent playroom display.

Famous Paintings

A really cool thing that modders love to do is inject real-world stuff into The Sims, from the finest artwork to the recreations of vast worlds. There are also a wide variety of actual paintings that you can decorate your house with, thanks to the powerful modders of The Sims 3. So, those who want to change their home into an art museum can add the following pieces:

Know EVERYTHING

Although you’re able to learn about more characteristics from new Sims, some traits (like Gatherer, Loves to Swim, Social Butterfly) are impossible to figure out through these methods. That’s where the Trait Discovery Fix mod comes in to make the process more accessible. With this addition, players can get a complete grasp on all Sims through the knowledge they can gain from the “Get to Know” social option.

Stop & Pick the Roses

Love flowers? Have a botanist sim in your household? This mod makes it so new flowers are harvestable within the game. It adds four flowering plants and four harvestable flowers. You can get them over at the grocery store and plant them around.

Spruce Up the Loading Screen

The loading screen can be pretty bland. Sure, there are cute messages (Reticulating splines, anyone?), but if you’re a hardcore Sim fan, you’ve seen it enough times. This mod spruces it all up and adds some custom loading screens for each expansion pack. A minor, but welcomed change, complete with silly messages.

Get Your Pets Learnt

Modders have made it possible for your Sim pets to get their destructive motives filled without having to use your poor furniture. Hallelujah, as without any toys, and even sometimes with them, they’ll go straight for your lovely couches. Here’s a mod for dogs to fill their destruction motive when they collect shinies. Or, you can use this cat mod to fulfill their scratch motive when stalking for crawlies.

Learn to Cook Faster… At Work

If you choose “Practice Cooking” while at a chef-style job, you’ll find that the skill might not go up as quickly as you’d like it to. This mod can help with that, as it sets the different speeds at which your Sim will learn to cook through these options:

x2 Increases the value from 4 to 8

x4 Increases the value from 4 to 16

x6 Increases the value from 4 to 24

More Exits

When there are a ton of students graduating or trying to get to class, there can be crowding at the doors of the school. This mod finds a solution to open up more exits all over every rabbit hole in the town. No longer will there be any crowding or wait time.

Wedding Arches

This mod edits up standardized wedding arches that your Sims can be married under, allowing them to be placed atop platforms. It increases their price to 250 Simoleans, located under the Entertainment section, and will stay on the lot even after the family has been evicted. This is perfect for those players that think it’s too easy to get married the fancy way.

Fix the Hoverboards

Hoverboards are cool and all, but they take way too long to level up your Advanced Tech skill, unfortunately. Not only that, but you’d think hovering around on a friggin’ board would increase a Sim’s fun level way more than it does.

This mod solves both of those problems by making hoverboards from Into the Future funner as well as more educational.

Spice Up the UI

You can change the UI coloring in a variety of ways thanks to a bevy of mods. That’s right, if you’ve played with that same, blue UI for a while, it might be time for a change of scenery, so to speak. More specifically, this mod makes the UI in the game all pink, providing a more spirited take on the somewhat dull mechanics.

Slacking Is More Beneficial

The “Sleep at Work” option for your Sims is usually not a good idea. Not only does it negate your progress at work and make your bosses dislike you, but it doesn’t even increase their energy all that much. Luckily, this mod sets out to fix this problem and make it a better option if you have a particularly sleepy Sim going to work or school.

Subway

Have some custom worlds of your own? Well, luckily, this mod exists for you! You’ll be able to have subway stations around your town as though it were Bridgeport. Just add this 10×10 subway entrance all over, where ever you want, and voila.

Get Retro

Want a bit of retro flair to your Sims’ houses? Well, no problem! Plenty of modders have made several creations that introduce a lot of old-fashioned designs to the vanilla game. For example, there’s this old-timey television set that’s straight from The Sims 2.

Speaking of Retro…

As a longtime Simmer, I often go back to the classic that started it all, showcasing the traditional blocky style and whimsical interactions that the franchise is known for. And now, you can ride the nostalgic train too, with The Sims 1 Posters mod. You’ll have some legit Sims meta-ness going on with these iconic game case covers that can be framed as art around your household, from the House Party expansion pack to the beloved original.

For the Coder Sims

This mod is all about adding a Programming skill to your Sim’s life, similar to the likes of the Tech Guru career in The Sims 4. Working from a computer, you’ll be able to improve this talent, along with a higher logic level. Beware, though, the author warns this mod should be “used at your own risk.”

Stop the Going of the Home

Whenever your Sim is out and about in the town, they may suddenly get the urge to go back home. With this mod, this autonomous choice is no longer an option for your household, and the only way they’ll return to their house is if you tell them to. That’s right. You’re in charge. You’ll be the one who can tell them to stop day drinking at the pool.

Awesome Boat Homes

With The Sims 3: Island Paradise, you’re able to own mobile boat houses, and they are friggin’ awesome. Naturally, modders have taken to designing some sweet-looking boat homes that you’ll want to take a look at yourself, including this fun-filled party deck for the whole family.

Trash Cans For All

This mod seeks to end the pollution all over your Sim town with some Late Night tweaks. It takes the Well-Kept Municipal Trash Can and Unsightly Urban Trash Can and makes them actually functional so you can use them as trash cans.

GLaDOS Skin

Into the Future introduces robots that you can design, befriend, and enslave. Unfortunately, this mod isn’t for that, specifically, but you CAN have gaming’s most famous mecha character in your household thanks to the skins that it adds! Yeah, it’s time to make that GLaDOS Sim you always wanted and bake some cakes.

Holiday Cookies

If you’re feeling festive from the Seasons expansion pack, then it’s time to get in the holiday spirit and make some cookies. With this mod, you can get some winter holiday cookie shapes and flavors straight from your Sim’s kitchen.

The Simpsons!

Some modder made Moe’s infamous Simpsons tavern for The Sims 3. Naturally, you need to download this mod, as it is the perfect hangout spot of the century for your town, especially if you’re a fan of the longtime series.

STOP CHECKING THE NEW OBJECT

Every single time you buy something new, your nosy little Sim wants to check it out. Well, this mod shuts them right up and turns off the autonomous “Check new object” action. No longer will they friggin’ go right to the new object as though it just magically appeared in their house. They should be way more freaked out if that were the case.

Lifeguard on Duty

This mod makes it so that your Sim can work as a lifeguard at pools, and not just the beach. You’ll be able to get the lifeguard career started on these lots, and save any drowning Sim from their death. Players will also see a more recognizable “panicked” expression from lifeguards when someone goes under for too long.

Auto Clean Plate

Like any Simmer, I’ve become frustrated with the filthy state of the household whenever the family gets their grub on. That is until I downloaded this handy mod, where every Sim will autonomously clean dirty plates so long as a sink is in the same room as them.

Manga Masters

Want your Sim to get into manga? Have you ever dreamed of your Sim being the next Rumiko Takahashi or Akira Toriyama? This mod adds the Mangaka career path that you can join from the bookstore and use the drafting table to make mangas.

More Adventures!

With this mod, you’ll have more adventure choices each day while your Sim is out on vacation in another world. It’s perfect for adventurous Sims that want to take full advantage of their limited visa days while abroad.

Make Studying Harder or Easier

This mod requires University Life, as it allows your sim student to have a harder time studying. You can set the different levels and thus change how long your Sim will take while studying. Additionally, players can make it easier by changing the difficulty.

Star Trek Career!

This mod is for any Trekkie out there. Star Trek fans, now you can make your sims follow the Star Trek career path. That’s right. Complete with outfits!

The Ultimate Traveler

If you find that your Sims travel from one area to another a lot, then this mod will help you out a lot. When you move your Sim, they won’t lose any relationships they have or any progress like they usually would. If you have a long, legacy save, then this mod would help you out!

Medieval Fireplaces

As an inspiration from the Medieval pack, this functional fireplace mod allows you to cook food in a cauldron with some intricate recipes, such as Meat Soup and Gruel. Furthermore, players will gain two designs to choose from: Fireplace Rustic Corner and Fireplace Physician.

Unique Walking Styles

If you are tired of your Sim constantly smiling while walking (even if they are in a bad mood), then this mod will help fix this issue by having more natural facial animations. This download can also resolve other Sims from Expansion Packs, like ghosts, fairies, and university students.

NPC Romance Options

Dating in The Sims 3 can definitely be a one-sided interaction, especially when you’re the one who has to consistently initiate a romance option. Fortunately, this mod gives the NPCs the opportunity to ask other Sims on a date or a wedding proposal.

Moving Scenarios

Since moving can be a hassle, this mod makes the experience more realistic in The Sims 3, where a challenge/scenario will pop up after you’ve gone to a new area.

Sims Radio Station

Want to spice up your Sims music collection? Then, you should download this mod that has 226 songs and 23 radio stations in the classic Simlish language. Players can listen to each station, including Alternative, Backyard, Cottagecore, and Latin Pop.

A Realistic Approach to Laundry Day

Those who enjoyed The Sims 4 Laundry Day Stuff pack will certainly appreciate the Dirty Laundry mod for The Sims 3. Your family will gain positive moodlets when doing laundry and increase their chances of executing this chore on a regular basis. But, like in real life, your Sim will also obtain a negative emotion whenever the house is filled with dirty laundry.

D&D Sims Edition

Dungeons and Dragons fans can show off their love for the tabletop game using this mod, an alteration of The Sims 3 Dominoes gameplay. Traditional roles, like the Dungeon Master, are a part of this addition, taking you to the modded Dragon Valley. Players will also choose their characters for the adventure and bond together to complete this majestic session.

Prank Calls

Longtime fans will remember the hilarious prank calls that used to occur in the original Sims, which typically involved bizarre social prompts. However, the following games fall short on this aspect, where The Sims 3 only allows teens to make these types of pranks in the Generations pack.

The Prank Calls mod exhibits the return of this classic mechanic, showcasing unexpected calls that may cause you to scratch your head. You can also check out the supported languages for this feature, such as Russian, Italian, and German.

Those are some of the best Sims 3 mods of 2023 you can download to enhance your Simming experience! Make sure to check them all out and give some a go!

Related Posts