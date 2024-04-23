Best Shaman Trinkets & Effects in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

The journey of Zau the shaman in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU will see players accompany the protagonist on a journey full of trials and tribulations, and it is not just about confronting grief and loss. There are tangible dangers on this road to recovery, and there is every need for you to become more efficient when it comes to dispatching the restless spirits standing in your way. One of the ways to augment Zau is through Shaman Trinkets, and here’s a guide to all the best trinkets and effects available in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU.

What are Shaman Trinkets?

These useful accessories are hard to obtain for a reason, as they are able to grant Zau powerful boons for his journey through Kenzera. The common thread that ties them all together is that they provide passive buffs and benefits for players, be it when being aggressive in combat or taking a more defensive stance.

At the beginning, players are only able to equip one such trinket, but as they progress and partake in Spirit Rituals, more slots will open up, making it possible to mix and match various Shaman Trinkets for maximum benefit.

Best Shaman Trinkets and Effects in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

In total, there are 11 different Shaman Trinkets that can be found in various areas of the world, and they are often gated by a platforming challenge. Spot a giant triangle symbol on a wall somewhere? That’s where a platforming challenge awaits, and in turn, a shiny new Shaman Trinket.

To help you choose the best of them all, here are all the important details you’ll need to know about them:

Shaman Trinket Effect Retaliating Spirit When Zau is damaged by an enemy, he receives Spirit. Lifted Spirit Juggling enemies in combat increases the amount of Spirit gained. Augmented Spirit Increases the amount of Spirit gained from damaging enemies. Battering Stance Damage inflicted by slamming enemies into each other or the environment is increased. Final Stance Zau’s damage is increased when he is at Critical Healh. Heroic Stance Zau’s damage is increased when he is at Full Health. Stone Soul Zau gains resistance to melee damage. Eluding Soul Zau gains resistance to projectile damage. Indomitable Soul Zau gains resistance to all damage when he is at Critical Health. Prosperous Mind Ulogi gained from defeating enemies is increased. Vigorous Spirit Health gained from Healing is greatly increased.

One of the best combinations that we found in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is equipping Augmented Spirit, Battering Stance, Indomitable Soul, and Vigorous Spirit. This mix helps us generate Spirit fast for devasting attacks, make it easier to defeat enemies by hurling them at each other or the environment, and gain much-needed resistance when health is low and allow the healing to be even more efficient.

Players just starting out will also benefit from Prosperous Mind to help gain more Shaman Points in the long run, while Retaliating Spirit is a good bet if you find it hard to avoid damage in combat.

And there you go, all the best trinkets and effects available in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU detailed for your consideration. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our other guides or search Twinfinite.

