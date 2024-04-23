Best Moon & Sun Skills to Unlock in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Although Tales of Kenzera: ZAU focuses on a journey of mourning, loss, and ultimately, acceptance, it is not just words and experiences that will change how the main protagonist and players will feel about this aspect of life. Indeed, to conquer your demons, you might actually have to vanquish them using a combination of your combat prowess and emotional understanding. To help players with the former, here’s everything to know about the best Moon and Sun skills to unlock first in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU.

What Are the Masks of the Moon and Sun?

As a shaman, dealing with spirits comes as second nature, and Zau is able to wield both the Mask of the Moon and Sun. The two excel in different situations, and by utilizing both in unison, players can become more capable in combat and can take on all sorts of challenges.

The Mask of the Moon excels in both long-range attacks and crowd control techniques, making it possible for players to fire off deadly projectiles and, in time, freeze enemies in place. As for the Mask of the Sun, it is all about brutal melee power, allowing Zau to use combos and juggle enemies in the air to eliminate them quickly. As the game progresses, enemies will come with elemental spiritual shields, so it is essential to use the right masks for the job.

Although there isn’t an extensive skill tree to take into consideration in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, there are still certain skills that are much more useful throughout the entirety of this Metroidvania.

Best Moon Skills to Unlock First in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Here are some vital skills that should be unlocked in the Moon section of the skill tree as soon as possible:

Perfect Recharge

Increased Light Charges

Lunar Blast II

Seize

With the focus on ranged combat using its projectiles, the Mask of the Moon will benefit greatly from the skills mentioned above. Increased Light Charges means you can fire off more shots before needing a recharge, and Perfect Recharge allows players to time their recharge and gain a temporary damage boost. Combine the two, and most enemies will fall without a fuss.

As for Lunar Blast II, it increases the width and damage of the super ability, a handy upgrade to have in all sorts of situations. Lastly, with Seize, any enemy with low enough health can then be launched in any direction of your choosing, which can result in huge damage as they collide with other foes or the environment.

Best Sun Skills to Unlock First in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Here are some vital skills that should be unlocked in the Sun section of the skill tree as soon as possible:

Perfect Strike

Solar Quake

Supernova II

Solar Flare

With melee attacks being the order of the day when using the Mask of the Sun, the upgrades above will aid players in making the most out of the fiery attacks. Perfect Strike adds bonus damage when timed properly, while Solar Quake makes it possible to slam down into the ground after any air combos, damaging and knocking back enemies.

Supernova II increases the radius and damage of the ultimate ability, which will be able to catch more enemies in its wake and hold them for sustained damage. Adding in Solar Flare causes enemies hit by Solar Quake to burst into flames, prolonging their agony.

Armed with all these skills, it won’t matter whether you are using the Mask of the Moon or the Sun, the results is that enemies will crumble before Zau’s might.

Now that you are all caught up on the best Moon and Sun skills to unlock first in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, the path to recovery can be much smoother. For more help with the game, be sure to check out our other guides or search Twinfinite.

