As you lay waste to waves upon waves of prehistoric reptiles, you’ll soon begin unlocking unique Modules that you can use to buff your exosuit. Essentially, they offer passive boosts that can make or break a run in Capcom’s latest mechs-vs-dinos shoot ’em up. But what are the best Modules in Exoprimal? Granted, this can be a subjective question, but we’ll do our best to answer it down below. Let’s do it!

How to Equip Modules in Exoprimal

Image Source: Twinfinite via Capcom

First things first, it’s important to know how to equip Modules in-game. To do so, simply follow these steps:

First, from the game’s main menu, toggle over to the ‘Hangar’ tab.

Then, choose an exosuit from the roster on offer.

Next, toggle over to the ‘Rigs & Modules’ tab.

From here, you’ll be able to insert different Modules into your exosuit’s three slots. Simply click on the specific slot, and you’ll be able to insert a Module from the Module list. Do note, however, you’ll need to have purchased the Module with the appropriate amount of BikCoins.

It’s worth noting that there are two different types of Modules: Suit and Base. Suit Modules are unlocked as you level up your exosuit, while Base Modules are unlocked as you level up your Player Level in Exoprimal.

What Are the Best Modules in Exoprimal?

Impact Reduction Module

Reload Efficiency Module

Durability Module

Rig-Loading Module

Hi-Xol Compression Module

Image Source: Twinfinite via Capcom

The best Exoprimal Modules for you will depend on your playstyle, though we’ve chosen five of our favorites down below, which are largely beneficial to all players.

Impact Reduction Module

Pound-for-pound, this is one of the most useful Modules on offer as it both reduces damage from dinosaur attacks by up to 5 percent and also reduces their knockback effect as well. In a game where you’re going toe-to-toe with hundreds of killer dinos, keeping your aim steady and reducing incoming damage is useful for all Assault, Tank and Support classes. Plus, reducing the knockback effect is handy as without it, you can sometimes get knocked out of the arena, which leads to an insta-kill.

Reload Efficiency Module

Our next favorite has to be the Reload Efficiency Module, which reduces your reload and recharge time by up to 20 percent. This is a no-brainer for those wielding projectile-based weapons, like Deadeye’s Ravager assault rifle or Krueger’s K-40 Repulsor Minigun, as the more time you can spend shooting, the more damage you can deal to the hordes of prehistoric beasties trying to eat you. Of course, for those opting for a more melee-centric build, you can probably give this one a wide berth.

Durability Module

This one’s a fairly straightforward Module as it simply boosts your overall health pool by up to 50 additional points. Essentially, this allows you to be extra aggressive as you can withstand more damage from the rampaging dinos before popping your clogs.

Rig Loading Module

Equipping this Module will reduce all skill cooldowns by up to 30 percent, so you’ll be able to use your active skills like the Laser, Rifle Grenade, Sky Kick, Turbine Step, Skip Bomber and Triple Threat a lot faster. This can be incredibly useful as much of your critical damage and healing is dealt by your active skills, so this will help boost your damage-dealing and your healing potential.

Hi-Xol Compression Module

This offers up to around a 15 percent faster Overdrive Gauge charge rate. Similar to the last one, this can be incredibly useful because the bulk of your critical damage is dealt by your Overdrive abilities. Basically, the quicker your ultimate abilities can charge up, the quicker you can unleash hell, which will help to buff your overall damage-dealing.

So, that about wraps things up for our guide on the best Modules in Exoprimal.