Arena Breakout Infinite is the latest extraction shooter where the loadout you bring into each raid massively affects the outcome. So today, we’re looking at the best loadout for each difficulty in Arena Breakout Infinite.

Recommended Videos

What Is the Best Loadout in Arena Breakout Infinite?

Arena Breakout Infinite has three different difficulties that change the quality of loot and the difficulty of NPC scavengers that populate a map. These three difficulties are as follows:

Normal : In Normal difficulty, map loot isn’t as valuable on average and the militant bots carry basic loot.

: In Normal difficulty, map loot isn’t as valuable on average and the militant bots carry basic loot. Lockdown Zone: The Lockdown Zone is where things get challenging. Militant bots have better gear and are tougher and players usually have much better gear due to loadouts needing to be worth 30,000 Koen.

The Lockdown Zone is where things get challenging. Militant bots have better gear and are tougher and players usually have much better gear due to loadouts needing to be worth 30,000 Koen. Forbidden Zone: Forbidden Zone is where the elite go with the best loadouts. Militant bots are a huge challenge now, and enemy players usually have fantastic weapons and armor with their loadouts needing to be worth at least 80,000 Koen.

Image Source: Morefun Studios via Twinfinite

Best Normal Tactical Ops Loadout

When it comes to playing as an operator in the normal playlist, you will want gear that can easily kill others, while being able to withstand at least a few rounds all without breaking the bank. That kind of loadout would look like this:

Headgear: At least armor class 3

At least armor class 3 Headset: Com1 Tactical Headset

Com1 Tactical Headset Face Cover: At least armor class 2

At least armor class 2 Body Armor: At least armor class 3

At least armor class 3 Primary Weapon: A rifle or carbine with at least a reflex sight

A rifle or carbine with at least a reflex sight Ammunition: At least Lv. 4 Pierce level

At least Lv. 4 Pierce level Secondary Weapon: None

None Sidearm: None

None Pockets: At least a mil kit, bandage, painkillers

At least a mil kit, bandage, painkillers Chest Rig: At least a BH Rig

At least a BH Rig Backpack: At least a Medium Camping Backpack

At least a Medium Camping Backpack Inside Backpack: A single use of food and drink and surgical kit

With a loadout like the above, you will be able to tank some shots and deal with any wounds to a reasonable degree. Additionally, with your weapon and ammo choices, downing bots and players alike should be quite doable if you’re accurate.

Best Lockdown Zone Tactical Ops Loadout

Since Lockdown Zone is tougher, we’re going to buff up armor, weapon, and helmet with a few more supplies. Remember, the Lockdown Zone difficulty requires the gear you bring to be at least worth 30,000 Koen. Here is what that loadout would probably look like:

Headgear: At least armor class 4

At least armor class 4 Headset: Z038 Tactical Headset

Z038 Tactical Headset Face Cover: At least armor class 3

At least armor class 3 Body Armor: At least armor class 4

At least armor class 4 Primary Weapon: A silenced automatic like the AK-74N or FAL assault rifle with a 2x+ scope

A silenced automatic like the AK-74N or FAL assault rifle with a 2x+ scope Ammunition: At least Lv. 5 Pierce level

At least Lv. 5 Pierce level Secondary Weapon: None

None Sidearm: None

None Pockets: At least two mil kits, bandages, painkillers, and a rapid first aid kit or military med kit

At least two mil kits, bandages, painkillers, and a rapid first aid kit or military med kit Chest Rig: At least a B4 Tactical Chest Rig with some grenades

At least a B4 Tactical Chest Rig with some grenades Backpack: At least a RUSH Tactical Backpack

At least a RUSH Tactical Backpack Inside Backpack: Multi-use food, drink, and surgical kit

The above loadout will keep you alive while also helping you go toe-to-toe with most other operators that are reasonably geared.

Image Source: Morefun Studios via Twinfinite

Best Forbidden Zone Tactical Ops Loadout

The Forbidden Zone is the hardest zone with the toughest militant bots and player loadouts worth over 100k Koens easily. That’s because the Forbidden Zone requires a player loadout that’s worth at least 80,000 Koen. Here’s what a build of such worth might look like:

Headgear: At least armor class 5

At least armor class 5 Headset: Commander A Tactical Headset

Commander A Tactical Headset Face Cover: At least armor class 4

At least armor class 4 Body Armor: At least armor class 5

At least armor class 5 Primary Weapon: A silenced automatic like the AEK Assault Rifle or M4A1, complete with combination scope or thermal sights

A silenced automatic like the AEK Assault Rifle or M4A1, complete with combination scope or thermal sights Ammunition: At least Lv. 5 Pierce level

At least Lv. 5 Pierce level Secondary Weapon: None

None Sidearm: None

None Pockets: At least two mil kits, bandages, painkillers, and a rapid first aid kit or military med kit

At least two mil kits, bandages, painkillers, and a rapid first aid kit or military med kit Chest Rig: At least a B4 Tactical Chest Rig with some grenades

At least a B4 Tactical Chest Rig with some grenades Backpack: At least a RUSH Tactical Backpack

At least a RUSH Tactical Backpack Inside Backpack: Multi-use food, drink, and surgical kit

This Forbidden Zone loadout should allow you to hear enemies coming, tank a few shots, and down most who cross your path. The builds I’ve offered today are mostly tailored to smaller maps like Farm, but they could still be viable with a few minor alterations. For example, changing your primary weapon to something that caters to bigger maps like an SKS or Mosin would make raids on maps like Valley easier.

All in all, whether you’re here from Escape from Tarkov, or extracting for the first time, may these loadout blueprints serve you well.

For more like this check out the 10 best ways to make money in Arena Breakout Infinite. Likewise, you may be interested in 10 ways ABI does extraction shooting better than Tarkov.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more