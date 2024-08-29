If you want to be sure you are never left behind in a fight against the many enemies in Star Wars Outlaws, you have to upgrade your vehicles and ship just right. Let’s find out about the best gear upgrades in Star Wars Outlaws, especially for your blaster and Trailblazer.

Best Blaster Upgrades in Star Wars Outlaws

Your blaster is going to be your best friend in ranged combat. It comes with three different modules: Ion, Plasma, and Power. Keep in mind that they will suit different situations and enemies. So, with that said, here are the upgrades for your blaster that we would recommend prioritizing:

Rapid Fire (Plasma): This configuration will allow you to fire rapid shots and it is probably the best one you can select for your Plasma module. We would recommend improving it even further by selecting Improved Accuracy and Super Cooling that, with the right timing, will prevent heat building up.

(Plasma): This configuration will allow you to fire rapid shots and it is probably the best one you can select for your Plasma module. We would recommend improving it even further by selecting Improved Accuracy and Super Cooling that, with the right timing, will prevent heat building up. Burst Fire (Ion): This configuration suits the Ion module and will work best against enemies with shields and drones as well. We would recommend upgrading it further with Improved Damage and Improved Accuracy.

(Ion): This configuration suits the Ion module and will work best against enemies with shields and drones as well. We would recommend upgrading it further with Improved Damage and Improved Accuracy. Blast Fire (Power): This configuration will turn your blaster into a strong weapon capable of firing shots that will explode on impact. Further recommended improvements are Charge Speed, so you can fire faster, and reduce cooldown and Explosion Radius, to further the damage area for your bolts.

Best Trailblazer Upgrades

The Trailblazer is your main ship in Star Wars Outlaws. You’ll get the opportunity to travel across the galaxy quite a bit after completing the New Tricks mission and getting even further into the main story. Here are the upgrades we recommend for your ship:

LC-70 Laser Cannon : This is the last upgrade part for your standard cannon and allows you to greatly increase its standard rate of fire.

: This is the last upgrade part for your standard cannon and allows you to greatly increase its standard rate of fire. CM-2 Arana Cluster Missiles : This upgrade to your missile system will allow you to select multiple targets when using your missile system, thus improving the chances of taking down enemy ships.

: This upgrade to your missile system will allow you to select multiple targets when using your missile system, thus improving the chances of taking down enemy ships. H-SD Duralloy Hull : No ship is safe without a strong hull and this final upgrade will allow you to survive longer, by not only improving the auto-repair function but also providing more hull points.

: No ship is safe without a strong hull and this final upgrade will allow you to survive longer, by not only improving the auto-repair function but also providing more hull points. C-10 Plasburst Cannon: Once you’re ready to progress beyond the standard laser cannons, we would recommend sticking to the Plasma Cannons that provide more damage and can be charged for even further attack power.

Best Speeder Upgrades

The speeder will be quite a useful tool to get around a planet’s surface. While there are areas where you are not allowed to use it, for the most part, it will be a great vehicle. But, better be careful while driving since it can be easily damaged. So, here are the upgrades we recommend prioritizing:

Durasteel Chassis : This upgrade to your external armor will provide more durability to your speeder and will be a great help, especially in the first few times you are speeding around.

: This upgrade to your external armor will provide more durability to your speeder and will be a great help, especially in the first few times you are speeding around. Repulsion Blast Coil : This is quite a unique upgrade in that it will give your speeder the ability to leap into the air for a short amount of time, thus enabling you to get over obstacles and smaller enemies.

: This is quite a unique upgrade in that it will give your speeder the ability to leap into the air for a short amount of time, thus enabling you to get over obstacles and smaller enemies. Moll K-19T Power Generator: This standard engine upgrade will make sure that you can get the best speed for your vehicle.

That’s all we have for you on the best gear upgrades for Star Wars Outlaws. For more information on the game, check out our articles on how to get Renpalli Station keycard and all experts locations.

