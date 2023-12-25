5 Best Games to Play on PlayStation Portal

Now you can spend 100+ hours in your favorite games from anywhere in your home!

The PlayStation Portal is a newly-released handheld gaming accessory for the PlayStation 5, featuring an 8-inch LCD screen with DualSense controller features on both sides, that allows you to remotely play PS5 games.

While the PlayStation Portal is not its own full console, as long as you’re connected to your PS5 via Wi-Fi, you can play any games you have already installed on your PS5 from anywhere in your home. Here are the best games to make use of the portable feature of the PlayStation Portal.

Persona 5 Royal

As one of the most anticipated games to be released on the Switch, Persona 5 Royal is a must-play for any fans of the JRPG genre. However, the full Royal experience can take over 100 hours to complete, and spending several hours at a time straight in front of a TV to beat the game may be an overwhelming feat for some players.

This makes P5R a perfect fit for the PlayStation Portal, allowing you to take your time building Social Links and grinding at your part-time job from the comfort of your bed during the long downtime in between Palaces and major story beats.

Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars is an RPG heavily inspired by the retro classics of the genre, featuring puzzle-solving, turn-based combat, a heart-filled story, and beautiful pixel graphics.

The gorgeous music and atmosphere of the game evoke memories of playing your favorite RPG as a kid, making it a cozy and relaxing experience even in the heat of combat. Thus, Sea of Stars is a perfect game to play on your PS Portal while cuddled up in bed.

Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars takes everything you loved about those classic side-scrolling Sonic games and gives it a fresh coat of paint. Players can take control of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy as they set out on a quest to defeat Doctor Eggman, collect power-ups, and track down the Chaos Emeralds.

The game has 26 total levels, making it a great fit for the PlayStation Portal by letting you knock out a few levels at your desk during study breaks, while you’re doing chores around the house, or quickly before bed.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man is arguably one of the most beloved series on the PlayStation 5, and the new game offers a uniquely enjoyable mobile experience thanks to its fast-paced episodic gameplay structure.

The game’s missions and challenges are designed for shorter, more digestible sessions, making it easy to pick up and play during brief moments of downtime. Even just aimlessly swinging around New York City is fun in Spider-Man 2, making it a great way to just pass the time around the house with the PlayStation Portal.

Elden Ring

With a Metascore of 96/100, Elden Ring is the highest rated game currently available on the PlayStation 5. Renowned for its stunning visuals, addictingly challenging gameplay, and complex story themes, Elden Ring is one of those games that can suck you in for hours at a time for days on end.

This makes Elden Ring one of the best games to play on the PlayStation Portal by far — allowing you to try your hand at that boss you can’t seem to beat just one more time before heading to bed, or letting you explore the Lands Between whenever you have free time at home.