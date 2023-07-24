Top 10 Best Favorite Pokemon Pickers

With over 1000 different Pokemon designs existing, it’s only natural that each Poke-fan has a preference for their favorite species. However, going through them all to decide which ones truly belong in your favorites can be time-consuming. Thankfully, several different favorite Pokemon pickers on the internet can help you organize and categorize your choices and show them off once you’re done. We’ve rounded up the 10 best candidates, so join us as we organize em’ all, so you can pick out your favorite Pokemon in no time.

Note: Any Pokemon team compositions or moves shown in the screenshots below are completely randomized.

1. DragonFlyCave Favorite Pokemon Picker

Image Source: DragonFlyCave

DragonFlyCave’s Favorite Pokemon Picker is an entertaining and interactive experience for picking out your favorite critters. This picker generates a set of random Pokemon to begin with, with you then clicking to highlight any of your favorites from the bunch before progressing with the blue ‘Pick’ button.

This generator then rinses and repeats this mechanic until no more random Pokemon are left and starts generating batches consisting of your previously picked mons’, making you narrow your choices down and consider which specimens you truly consider the best. Overall, this is one of the most enjoyable and eye-catching Pokemon picker experiences, with the element of random generation adding a nice touch. You can even toggle a shiny Pokemon mode and repeat the process for more fun!

2. The Ultimate Favorite Pokemon Picker

Image Source: Ultimate Favorite Pokemon Picker

The Ultimate Favorite Pokemon Picker utilizes an extensive grid-like setup. This grid is divided into Types and Pokemon Generations, letting the user pick out their favorite Pokemon of each Type within each Region to create a display chart. There’s even the inclusion of fun bonus categories for special cases such as Mega Evolutions, Legendary Pokemon, Regional Variants, and more. To select a Pokemon, click on one of the empty grid squares, which will bring up a dropdown list of Pokemon sprites that fit into that category.

Users can make a particular Pokemon on the grid shiny or toggle all sprites to be shiny, allowing customization of the process for each Trainer. At the end of the grid, there’s a category for your favorite Pokemon of each Region overall, creating a very in-depth summary across the board. The best part of this Pokemon picker, though, is the ability to download your grid as an image afterwards to share with your friends.

3. Tiermaker’s Every Pokemon (Gen 1-9) Maker

Image Source: Tiermaker.com

If you’re not already familiar with Tiermaker.com, it’s this great site where you can make tier charts for almost anything and everything that you could possibly think of – from the best horror villains to the top characters everyone wants to date; Tiermaker has it all.

Every Pokemon Maker lets users rank every Pokemon in existence into the provided letter categories. Once you’re done making your Tier chart, you can even download the image and share it with friends and argue over who has the correct opinion. Endless fun!

4. Favorite Pokemon – Pick your Own!

Image Source: Favorite Pokemon Picker

Favorite Pokemon – Pick Your Own operates in a similar fashion to the DragonFlyCave picker, in which users will start with two ‘eggs.’ After clicking one of them, the first two Pokemon will be revealed, and you must decide which one of them you prefer by selecting them. Eventually, the picker will narrow down and display your favorite Pokemon based on your selections.

Favorite Pokemon – Pick Your Own is a very simplistic and straightforward picker to use and keeps decisions quick and easy, with you only needing to decide between two Pokemon at a time. However, this Pokemon picker is limited to the first 721 Pokemon, ending at Volcanion. For this reason, it can be great for picking favorites within those more nostalgic Generations, but it may not be the best choice if you want to include newer Mons’ too.

5. Centro Pokemon’s Favorite Pokemon of Each Type Generator

Image Source: Centro Pokemon

Centro Pokemon’s Favorite Pokemon of Each Type Generator does precisely as the name suggests and lets users select their favorite Pokemon for each of the 18 Type variations. As you make your selections, a vibrant image compilation of your favorite Pokemon will automatically update, allowing you to download the final outcome once you’ve completed picking out your favorites.

Unfortunately, the Centro Pokemon website uses Spanish by default, and while Google Translate can switch the website back over to English with ease, your final image outcome will still use Spanish words. However, this doesn’t stop the generator from being a straightforward and enjoyable experience. Why not use it as an opportunity to learn the words for your favorite Type in another language while you’re at it?

6. Pokemon Team Planner

Image Source: Pokemon Team Planner

Pokemon Team Planner is a picker that lets you select and plan a personalized Pokemon team for any Pokemon game. This is great for deciding which lineup you want to use before a playthrough, testing competitive compositions, and rebuilding the teams that you used in each game to show off to friends.

Selecting Pokemon is entertaining and easy, with a Pokedex function that allows searches by Type, Evolution, Generation, color, and more. There’s also a randomize option, which makes the Pokemon Team Planner great to use for generating a surprise team for you to use during playthrough challenges or random Pokemon battles between friends.

7. My Pokemon Team

Image Source: My Pokemon Team

My Pokemon Team is a more in-depth Pokemon team planner compatible with all nine Generations of the franchise, meaning it can even be used for establishing any budding Scarlet & Violet competitive team ideas. My Pokemon Team allows you to select your six favorite Pokemon or six competitive Pokemon to form a team composition.

You can then select the Ability, Hold Item, and Moves of each Pokemon. In response to this information, you will receive a chart covering your team Type coverage and defenses, which can help you identify any significant weaknesses across the board. Furthermore, you can even import or export your team to and from Pokemon Showdown to test in live battle simulations before committing to catching and training them up in-game.

8. PokeCharms Trainer Card Maker

Image Source: PokeCharms

PokeCharms Trainer Card Maker lets you create stylish and visually attractive Trainer Cards, just like in the Pokemon games! In using this generator, you are able to pick out your favorite six Pokemon or the team you last used in a playthrough of a Pokemon title (whichever option you’d prefer) to appear on your card, alongside your choice of a Trainer or character image, Trainer Title, and visual background.

Some Pokemon Trainer character images have multiple variations or color palettes to pick from, and there’s even the option to choose from two different visual approaches for your Trainer card – a more modern Scarlet / Violet approach or a classic, nostalgic GBA-3DS Pokemon era pixel style concept. There’s countless fun to be had here, whether it’s recreating your teams over the years with various Trainer cards, making cards for your family and friends, or simply downloading and sharing the colorful results with others.

9. Random Pokemon Generator

Image Source: Random Pokemon Generator

Random Pokemon Generator is a fun tool that lets users randomly generate between one and six Pokemon from all existing species. We’ve all been there; maybe you want to do a randomized team battle with your friends, perhaps you want to challenge yourself and restrict yourself to a surprise team during your playthrough, or maybe you just want to have fun cycling through batches of random Mons’ – this Generator is perfect for all of the above.

Shiny Pokemon and special forms have a chance to be randomly generated among the bunch, but there’s also the ability to fine-tune your results further by ticking and unticking the required boxes. You can also restrict the randomized Pokemon to just one Generation or Type, letting you streamline your results for any scenario.

10. Marriland’s Pokemon Team Builder

Image Source: Marilland

Marriland’s Pokemon Team Builder is a quick and simple tool that you can use to pick a team consisting of any six Pokemon across all Generations. Marriland’s Team Builder will then display these sprites on a chart, creating an in-depth look at the Type Weaknesses and Resistances across the composition.

This is great if you want to build a team from your favorite Pokemon or test out different Competitive setups, as the tool is so quick and efficient to use, allowing you to immediately identify your team’s most significant strengths and most threatening weaknesses for further fine-tuning.

That’s it for the best Pokemon pickers! Now that you know where to select your favorites, why not check out our listings of the coolest Legendary Pokemon or top 10 most powerful Pokemon? You might even be able to identify and catch some extra contenders for your favorites along the way!