Best Echo Decks in Marvel Snap: Is Echo Worth Buying?

Marvel Snap’s latest brand-new card is Echo, the indigenous heroine that is getting her own Disney+ show in November. She joins Jean Grey as one of the two Series 5 cards in this Rise of the Phoenix season, costing 6,000 Tokens on release. Unlike the redheaded X-Men member, Echo’s ability hasn’t been as highly anticipated amongst fans, with many saying she’s by far the weakest card in the batch. But if you’re still undecided, keep reading to find out if Echo is worth buying after all.

Is Echo Worth Buying in Marvel Snap?

Echo is a 1-cost and 2-Power card that will remove the Ongoing abilities of your opponent’s cards played in that location after her. If the silenced cards are bounced back to the opponent’s hand, they will remain silenced. And since they will become cards with no ability, they can be buffed by Patriot. Echo’s counters include Elektra, Ebony Maw, Killmonger, Polaris, Typhoid Mary, and Red Skull — yikes. Now you may be wondering if Echo can be any good. Well, she can be effective against some strong Ongoing cards, like Dino Dinosaur, Darkhawk, and Knull. Unlike Enchantress and Rogue, now you don’t have to wait for your opponent to play in order to counter them. Isle of Silence can also make it easier to disrupt the game by making Ongoing abilities useless in two lanes.

With a very situational ability, so many counters, and the lack of synergies, I’d say you should pass on Echo — I honestly don’t know how she fits Series 5. She’s worth too many Tokens for a card that will hardly help you win. For those who are waiting for her, I’d recommend trying to get Echo for free since she will be available in the next Spotlight Caches, starting 7/18.

Best Echo Decks in Marvel Snap

If you’re a fan of the character or anything like me and love playing 1-cost cards before a Killmonger appears, here are some great decks to try Echo in.

Valk Control Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Wasp

Nightcrawler

Ant-Man

The Hood

Echo

Daredevil

Jeff

Angela

Jean Grey

Kazar

Valkyrie

Professor X

In this control deck created by Drewberry on YouTube, we have cheap cards and a big chance of locking the opponent down due to Daredevil. For turn 1, play Nightcrawler, Ant-Man, or the Hood — don’t worry about his -3 Power, Valkyrie can fix it on turn 6. Don’t waste Echo on the first turn, save her for turn 4 or beyond for a better chance to counter Devil Dinosaur or Darkhawk. On the second turn, give priority to Daredevil or Jeff. Remember that the baby shark can easily fill the location you’ll use to play Jean Grey. Save Wasp to play on top of your Jean Grey for turn 5, that way you’ll be able to safely lock down another lane using Professor X. On turn 6, you can play Valkyrie along with a 1-cost card and weaken whatever they have.

Echo On Reveal Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Iceman

Echo

Nebula

Scorpion

Wolfsbane

Ironheart

Storm

Wong

White Tiger

Black Panther

Odin

Doctor Doom

Echo fits great in this classic On Reveal deck, countering Cosmo and other big threats. If you play Echo on turn 1, save that location for Wong. Iceman and Scorpion will help disrupt the opponent’s game even more. On turn 3 you can close a lane with Storm, but don’t worry, it will soon be filled with Tigers and Doombots. On turn 4, put down Wong, followed by White Tiger or Black Panther if it’s Power that you need there. Odin or Doctor Doom should be placed on the final turn to secure the win.

Echo and Hazmat Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Echo

The Hood

Zabu

Hazmat

Carnage

Luke Cage

Viper

Typhoid Mary

Wong

The Sentry

Sera

Odin

We have two different ways to go with this toxic deck. With the first way, we will prioritize playing Wong in order to activate Hazmat twice on turn 5 and finish off the match using Odin. Luke Cage is a must-have card for the table, otherwise, you’ll get just as weak as the enemy. Echo can prevent them from benefiting from their own Ongoing cards. The best way to play this though, is by leaving the right location free for a negative 10-Power Void created by Sentry. On the last turn, you can either send Void to the opponent’s side with Viper or drop the Hood alongside it to feed your Carnage, making this an easy win.

Even if Echo might not be worth her rarity, there are still plenty of great uses for her — but if you’re not grabbing her and worried about playing against her, you might instead want to check out our Patriot deck, which can be successful if you avoid playing the Ongoing cards at her location.