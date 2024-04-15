Hydroneer lets you work your way from nothing to having the biggest and most productive mine in the land. Your first plot is free but once you have earned enough Hydrocoins you can expand your empire. So where exactly is the best dig site on Hydroneer? Let’s find out!

Recommended Videos

Which is the Best Dig Site in Hydroneer?

The best dig site in Hydroneer depends on how much money you have made, as they range from 970 Hydrocoins to 7,000 Hydrocoins.

It’s best to create an automated mine at Ember Cradle and make enough money to expand your business to the next plot at Mildew’s Aquifer. From there, it’s entirely up to you where you move next. For most prospectors, you’ll want to end up with a mine at every available plot!

Image Source: Foulball Hangover

In Hydroneer your task is simple: make as much profit as possible from your ever-expanding mining company. Starting with a small plot and a shovel, you must dig as deep and as quickly as you can to reap the benefits. You will soon discover you must spend money to make money by buying new tools and refining the treasures you uncover. Once you’ve accumulated enough Hydrocoins, start automation at your first plot with a drill, harvester, and a bunch of pipes. After you have raked in enough cash you can purchase another plot.

All Plots in Hydroneer

Currently there are five plots in Hydroneer, not including the free plot you receive at Ember Cradle. Once you are ready to expand and purchase a new plot you get to choose from the following:

Mildew’s Aquifer – 970 Hydrocoins

Dreck Quarry – 1,200 Hydrocoins

South Hope – 6,600 Hydrocoins

Snowrune Falls – 7,000 Hydrocoins

Icehelm – 7,200 Hydrocoins

You can freely decide which is the best plot for your gameplay. but most people recommend working your way up through each price bracket. Eventually, you will want to purchase all plots but before you get to that point, focus on upgrading your gear to get the most out of the plots you already have. Remember: you set your own goals in Hydroneer!

That’s all we have for the best plots in Hydroneer! For more farming simulator fun, have you tried Lightyear Frontier or Stardew Valley?

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more