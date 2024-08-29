You wouldn’t be blamed for being overwhelmed by the fact that every character in Visions of Mana has nine potential classes to choose from. Fortunately, we’re here to offer some insight and help you create the ideal and best builds for each party member. Here are the best classes for every character in Visions of Mana!

Recommended Videos

Visions of Mana Best Classes – Best Classes for Val, Careena, Morley, Palamena, and Julei

While each character does have nine classes to choose from in Visions of Mana, some definitely rise above the rest. This is largely due to the stat boosts they provide, the equipment that becomes available through them, and how they synergize with other characters.

To that end, we’ve provided the three best classes for each character down below. Do be aware, however, that it’s still plenty viable to play the game using any of the classes not listed; they’ll just be a little more difficult to play as and more challenging to make use of overall.

Best Classes for Val in Visions of Mana

Image Source: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

Val is generally a great damage dealer or tank, which means the classes tailored toward inflicting heavy damage to groups or weathering large amounts of damage are among his strongest options.

In this regard, the Duelist is an easy first pick. It drastically raises his physical attack, which means he can quickly and efficiently move through enemy groups and obliterate them with AoE combos. Its Elemental Vessel is also one that can bombard enemies with water-based Elemental damage, especially when used from the center of a group.

Close behind it is the Berserker. While it may not have the same damage potential as the Duelist on its surface, it makes up for it via its abilities and the fact that its Elemental Vessel can keep enemies close together via gravity tethers and black holes.

Finally, there’s the Liege class. Though it’s not the best class for offense, it more than makes up for it via skills that bolster Val’s defense and draw enemy aggro, all while bolstering allies’ stats with a bevy of skills.

Best Classes for Morley

Image Source: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

Morley has some of the highest damage-dealing potential in the game, so it’s a no-brainer to choose classes that take full advantage of this.

Key among them is the Nightblade class. Its insanely high crit rate and crit damage potential are impressive enough, but the fact that he can slow down enemies via the class’ Elemental Vessel only drives his damage output even higher.

The Soothsayer is a little more complex, but just as viable. It can boost its own stats and immediately destroy enemies afflicted with status effects which, thanks to the class’ automatic debuffing abilities, means you can almost always destroy a small chunk of the forces opposing you, mopping up the rest with your boosted stats.

Rounding out the pack is the Samurai Class. It sees plenty of attack boosts early on in its Elemental plot, but some of its final abilities make it so strong that you can literally solo most of the game’s final bosses. So just imagine how powerful it is when backed up by other characters, and using its abilities in tandem with theirs.

Best Classes for Careena in Visions of Mana

Image Source: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

Careena is a highly versatile character. While her stats lean slightly toward defensive stats, she can just as easily be made viable as a physical attacker. As such, her best classes are spread out, allowing her to fill a variety of roles.

Case in point: The Dancer class is a fantastic supporting class. Its high defense means she can fend for herself most of the time, and that she can toss out debuffs with abandon. She can also heal both herself and the party while in this role, and from taking enemy damage no less.

For a class slanted more toward offense, there’s the Starlancer. Quick and deadly with attacks but also capable of healing and support spells, it allows her to be useful no matter where she ends up in a fight. Not only that, but her passive abilities can increase both her damage and everyone else’s, resulting in devastating damage output the longer a fight goes on.

Then there’s the Maverick class. Blessed with a high attack stat and abilities that boost her physical offensive potential through the roof, this class can be the centerpiece of your strategy and lead you to victory every time; especially if you back her up with supporting class characters.

Best Classes for Palamena

Image Source: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

Palamena is a Magic Attacker by nature, and her best classes are perfect reflections of that.

For pure damage output against specific targets, the Magus class is the way to go. It boasts the best Magic Attack of any of her classes, and can vaporize enemies with Elemental moves and spells big and small. She only gets stronger the less health she has too, and which can double or even triple her magic damage output.

For more widespread carnage, her Archmage class is overpowered as heck. Its Elemental Vessel can link multiple targets together, which in turn spreads out her insane magic damage to everything on the field. And so long as she sticks to Light magic, her damage can double or even triple in an instant via the class’ passive abilities.

Coming in third is the Masquer. While its damage might not be as astronomical, the buffs and debuffs it provides can result in matchups that are nearly as uneven as those which see her speced to different classes.

Best Classes for Julei in Visions of Mana

Image Credit: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

Julei is, without a doubt, the de facto healer of Visions of Mana. Though he can spec toward offense, it is exponentially better to take advantage of this fact.

One of the classes that does this best is the Sage class. It can offer general and continuous healing through its abilities and Elemental Vessel, and its passive skills and spells can revive fallen allies well before your foes get anywhere close to Julei.

For something a little more preemptive, there’s the High Cleric class. It offers the same level of healing but swaps out its Revival spells for ones that consistently remove allies’ status ailments and fully top off their health.

But then, maybe you want a class that provides a different kind of support. The Piper does just that by decreasing the damage certain enemies deal to your party while increasing the damage you do to them, all while continuously healing your whole party by large and consistent intervals.

Hopefully this cleared up what the best classes are for every character in Visions of Mana. For more on the game, check out our other guides on topics like how to get the best weapons and every Lil Cactus location.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy