Become a Painter and Prove Mom Wrong Tycoon Codes

Image Source: Roblox

Some of the best games on Roblox are the ones that let you express yourself and unleash your inner creativity. I mean, drawing is fun for all ages, and Ice Domino Games’ paint ’em up is equally charming as it is easy to pick up. But what if you wanted to get an edge over the competition in the dog-eat-dog world of art? Well, you’ll probably want to know what all the latest codes are in Become a Painter and Prove Mom Wrong Tycoon, right? That’s where we come in. Let’s get started.

All Valid Codes for Become a Painter and Prove Mom Wrong Tycoon

Here are all the latest working codes that you can redeem for free items and boosts in-game:

1KLIKES – 10 Minute Boost

– 10 Minute Boost THANKU – 5,000 Cash

All Expired Codes

Right now, there are no expired codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes

Fortunately, much like many games on Roblox, redeeming codes in-game is easy. If you’re struggling, simply follow these steps:

Firstly, launch Become a Painter and Prove Mom Wrong Tycoon on Roblox.

Next, click on the ‘Codes’ icon on the left side of the screen.

Then, a text box will appear. Here, type in a code from the list of valid codes above. Make sure it’s 100% correct, otherwise the code will not work.

Hit ‘Submit’ and the items or boosts will be added to your account. You’re most welcome!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And that concludes our guide on what all the latest codes are in Become a Painter and Prove Mom Wrong Tycoon. For more, here’s how to get all the markers in Find the Markers. Otherwise, why not take a gander at our further coverage down below before you go.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts