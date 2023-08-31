Baldur’s Gate 3, one of the year’s most acclaimed titles, sees its first console release on the PlayStation 5. Opening the door for a whole new group of players, this is just the first of Larian Studios’ plan for expanding the game’s already-large install base. Gamers may be wondering when they can get the game preloaded onto their consoles; here are the preload and unlock times for Baldur’s Gate 3 on PlayStation 5.

Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 Preload & Unlock Times

As you might expect, the preload and unlock times for Baldur’s Gate 3 on PlayStation 5 vary depending on whether you purchase the Standard Edition or the Digital Deluxe Edition. As the Digital Deluxe Edition offers earlier access than the Standard Edition, you can jump in a few days early should you choose to pay extra for said version.

Users who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition were given the ability to preload the game today, Aug. 31, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, with the full game unlocking on Sept. 2 at the same time. If you’re willing to wait and choose to purchase the Standard Edition, preloading begins on Sept. 4 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, and the full game will unlock at the same time on Sept. 6. Thus, it’s up to your discretion if you want to pay up the extra $10 to get a jump on the other PlayStation 5 players.

That's everything you need to know about the preload and unlock times for Baldur's Gate 3 on PlayStation 5.