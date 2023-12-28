Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Who Havi Is in Norse Mythology

Here's everything you need to know about who Havi is in Norse mythology if you're struggling to follow along.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla not only takes players to the shores of England, Norway, and North America, but also to an entirely different universe. Just as was the case in Origins and Odyssey before it, Ubisoft’s latest RPG features a mythological questline, too. This time, players travel to Asgard and Jotunheim, two iconic locations in Norse mythology. But when they arrive they aren’t playing as Eivor. So, if you’re playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and wondering who Havi is in Norse mythology, here’s what you need to know.

Who Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Havi Is in Norse Mythology

Image Source: Ubisoft

According to a quick web search and referring to my trusty The Penguin Book of Norse Myths: Gods of the Vikings (Kevin Crossley-Holland, 1982), Havi is an alternative name for Odin. It roughly means “High One.”

This may not actually come as a huge surprise if you’ve played through even a short amount of the Asgard quest arc in Valhalla since many of the other gods refer to Eivor as Odin. But why the Havi name in the first place?

Well, it seems to be somewhat similar to calling a Roman Emporer “Ceaser” or an English King “Lord.”

As it happens, Odin actually has many names in Norse mythology, including Bróðr Vilis / Bróðr Vilja – “Brother of Vili,” which should mean something to you if you have played through the Snotinghamscire questline.

Besides Havi, here are just some of the names that people use when referring to Odin.

Allfather;

Raven Feeder;

The Wise One (Fjolnyr);

Old One-Eye;

Grey Beard (Harbardr).

Of course, the name Odin is far more recognizable. However, one reference to Havi that you might be familiar with is within the word “Hávamál.” This fairly well-known collection of Old Norse poems reads almost like a philosophical code of conduct, and the stories are supposed to be based on the words of Odin himself. The word Hávamál literally means “words of The High One.”

Minor story spoilers follow.

Why Ubisoft opts to refer to Odin as Havi isn’t ever made entirely clear, though as the story plays out it becomes apparent that Eivor and Odin are connected. They share a lineage, in a sense, which makes them both The High One.

As an aside, another reason Ubisoft may have opted to use the name Havi is so that it makes a little more sense in the context of a female playthrough. It’s a less confusing catch-all for both genders.

Finally, I’d be remiss not to note that Eivor drinks a hallucinogenic mushroom broth to reach Asgard, which technically makes him/her “high.”

That should give you a very brief overview of who Havi is in Norse Mythology so that you aren’t confused while playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. For more useful tips and guides on the game, be sure to check out Twinfinite’s extensive wiki.

