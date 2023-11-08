Are There Substories in Like a Dragon Gaiden? Explained

For every way that Like a Dragon Gaiden sticks to the series’ core elements, there are also features and design choices it brings to the table which will be foreign to long-time fans. this also applies to its Substories, and if you’re wondering whether or not they’re in the game, you wouldn’t be alone.

Does Like a Dragon Gaiden Have Substories? Answered

While Like a Dragon Gaiden technically doesn’t have Substories, it does provide some quirkier experiences through other means.

More specifically, it has special side stories and optional missions you can experience via its Akame Requests. Initiated by speaking to the red-haired information broker, these tasks see Kiryu help people throughout the city of Sotenbori in order to improve Akame’s reputation as well as earn Yen and Akame points in abundance.

They function the same way as Substories too, so you’ll typically complete them by defeating specific enemies or tracking down certain characters throughout the city.

How to Unlock All Akame Requests in Like a Dragon Gaiden

With that said though, you won’t be able to complete every Akame Request right off the bat in Like a Dragon Gaiden. Some are only accessible after progressing the main story, while others can only be taken on after reaching certain milestones in minigames like the Coliseum.

We’ve detailed the unlock requirements for each Akame Request down below.

Request Unlock Requirements Emergency Request Unlocked as part of the main story and acts as a tutorial for completing Requests. A Simple Heavy Lifting Job Complete the first Request for Akame and progress the main story. Ghost of Sotenbori Complete the first Request for Akame and progress the main story. End the Destruction Complete the first Request for Akame and progress the main story. Investigation Request Complete the first Request for Akame and progress the main story. Film Assistant Needed Complete the first Request for Akame and progress the main story. Seeking Advice Complete the first Request for Akame and progress the main story. Recruit Homeless Yamanaka Gain access to the Coliseum and wait for Akame to find fighters for you to recruit. The Strongest Convenience Store Clerk Gain access to the Coliseum and wait for Akame to find fighters for you to recruit. Save the Pro Wrestler Gain access to the Coliseum and wait for Akame to find fighters for you to recruit. The Cat-Lovin’ Rapper Gain access to the Coliseum and wait for Akame to find fighters for you to recruit. The Struggling Host Gain access to the Coliseum and wait for Akame to find fighters for you to recruit. Liberate the Hammer Man Gain access to the Coliseum and wait for Akame to find fighters for you to recruit. Vanquish the Red Peacocks Complete the first Request for Akame and progress the main story. Final Showdown: Red Peacocks Complete the Vanquish the Red Peacocks Request and learn how to recruit fighters for use in Hell Matches at the Coliseum. Vanquish the White Knights Complete both Red Peacocks Requests. Final Showdown: White Knights complete the Vanquish the White Knights Request. Vanquish the Black Swallowtails Complete the Final Showdown: White Knights Request. Final Showdown: Black Swallowtails Complete the Vanquish the Black Swallowtails Request. The Golden Samurai Progress the main story up to Chapter 3. The Golden Scourge Complete the Golden Samurai Request. Golden Gauntlet Throwdown Complete the Golden Scourge Request. Operation Family Welfare Reach the Platinum Rank in the Coliseum and progress the main story to the point where Kiryu takes control of the Coliseum. Then, defeat each of the four champions in their special matches to find the hideout of the Yakuza who took Mizorogi’s Gadgets. Gotta Catch ’em Balls! Progress the main story up to Chapter 3.

Hopefully this cleared up whether or not there are Substories in Like a Dragon Gaiden. For more on the game, we’ve got plenty more guides and features which you can find down below.