Are There Cheats in Moonstone Island? Answered

Moonstone Island has a variety of different mechanics to keep you occupied during your year of Alchemist training, from foraging and farming, exploring dungeons, catching wild spirits, and crafting objects or buildings. However, these can often be quite time-consuming tasks, especially when everything revolves around the quantity of Materials you own. For this reason, many players have been wondering if any cheats for the game will let you speed up this process. If you find yourself in the same boat, then look no further; we’ve got all you need to know, so follow along below.

Does Moonstone Island Have Cheats? Explained

Many life-sim games can take an extended amount of hours played until you rake up enough cash or resources to start unlocking or building the better mechanics and facilities available. Because of this, some titles, such as The Sims 4, have incorporated a cheat system, allowing players to bypass this, and have fun exploiting free money or items without needing to sink hundreds of hours into their playtime. Alternatively, other games have external systems or programs such as save editors that enable you to change your game data with the same results.

Unfortunately, Moonstone Island is not among the games that offer either of these opportunities to players. There is no in-game cheat console, and there is currently a complete lack of external cheat apps for Moonstone Island, due to the game using encrypted save files. This may change in the future, as the game hasn’t been out for too long, but for now, your options for cheating are fairly limited.

The one method that you can currently use to ‘cheat’ in Moonstone Island is manually editing the game code for item values to duplicate certain resources. This can be done using a program such as CoSMOS, though you’ll have to know what you’re doing and be careful not to accidentally edit the wrong values and destroy your saved data. If you plan on testing this approach with CoSMOS or a similar program, I’d highly recommend backing up your save data beforehand and finding a thorough walkthrough or tutorial video to lead you through the process.

That’s everything you need to know about cheats in Moonstone Island. Now that you know the answer, why don’t you check out some of our other Moonstone Island content, such as how to get and use Moonstones? These are very rare and important items that you’ll need throughout your playthrough, so making sure you understand where and how to obtain them is key to success.