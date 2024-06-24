Is There an Anime Impact Trello Link? (June 2024)

Anime Impact is one of many Roblox games inspired by anime and manga. The game includes characters from a number of hit franchises including Dragon Ball Z and One Piece. With so much content packed into one game, there’s a lot to keep track of. Is there an Anime Impact Trello link to help with that?

What is the Anime Impact Trello Link?

Unfortunately, Anime Impact doesn’t have a Trello as of yet. However, it’s possible that one will be made available in the future.

This doesn’t mean that no information on the game is available. There are a few different methods players can use to learn more about the game. Players can visit the game’s official Discord server, where you can get information and advice directly from the game’s community. You’ll need to take a few steps before you gain full access, but doing so will let you speak with everyone, keep up to date with the latest developments, and get your hands on any codes. You can also follow the game’s co-owner K1LLUAA on X (formerly Twitter).

Finally, you can simply get more information through Anime Impact’s in-game chat feature. While you’re unlikely to get in-depth information on everything you’re looking for, players may be happy to help you with specific queries, such as where to find specific items or how to use specific skills.

What’s on the Anime Impact Trello?

While there isn’t an Anime Impact Trello board at the moment, there’s plenty of information we can expect to see if and when one is created.

Generally, Trello pages based on Roblox games will have information on a variety of topics such as weapons, armor, skills, characters, and quest givers. It’s also likely there would be a category with general information, including codes and patch notes. We’ll update this article to keep you posted on any developments.

