Anime Fruit Simulator Codes in Roblox (July 2023)

On the hunt for the latest Anime Fruit Simulator Codes? We have the complete list of updated and working Anime Fruit Simulator codes that players can use to claim free goodies in the game. Anime Fruit Simulator is one of the many Roblox experiences developed by Obtain. Codes are one of the best way to get free stuff and other resources in the game without spending a dime. So, without any further delay, here’s the complete list of all the latest Roblox Anime Fruit Simulator codes for free rewards.

All Roblox Anime Fruit Simulator Codes

Working Anime Fruit Simulator Codes

Here’s a look at all the active Anime Fruit Simulator codes as of 7/27/2023:

BUGFIXES – 15 minutes of 2x Gems and 2x Coins (New)

– 15 minutes of 2x Gems and 2x Coins EGG-CELLENT! – Lvl 1 Easter Fruit (New)

– Lvl 1 Easter Fruit DUNGEONS! – 25 Spins and Rewards

– 25 Spins and Rewards AWAKENINGS! – 25 Spins and Rewards

– 25 Spins and Rewards FREEDRAGON! – Dragon

– Dragon 1000Likes!!! – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems TWITTERgang! – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems ObtainDiscord – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems triffyWscripter – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems 10kLikesW!? – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems 200Likes:O – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems 1MIL! – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems FREETORI:O – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems 2000Likes:O – 25 Free Spins

– 25 Free Spins IWantSpins:) – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems WelcomeToFruitSim – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems 20kMEMS – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems soundleakModeler – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems 5kLikes! – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems 500Likes!!! – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

Expired Anime Fruit Simulator Codes

100LIKES!<3 – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

– Free Coins, Spins, and Gems RELEASE!W – Free Coins, Spins, and Gems

How Do You Redeem Anime Fruit Simulator codes?

Here is the complete set of instructions to redeem Roblox Anime Fruit Simulator codes:

Launch the game on Roblox. Click on the small Twitter icon on the left side. A pop-up to enter the codes will appear on the screen. Type any working code in the box, and redeem it to get the rewards.

After that, the reward will automatically be credited to your Roblox account. However, it’s worth noting that the promo codes are valid for a short period of time. Hence, make sure to use them right away.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Roblox Anime Fruit Simulator codes. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Roblox-related content here at Twinfinite like a rundown of all pet trade values in Adopt Me, all the World of Stands codes, all Dragon Blox codes, and how to fix Roblox error 279, and more. Or alternatively, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.