Image Source: Gomu

Leave it to Roblox to feature a game that combines multiple anime properties into a single game with the strange title and premise of Anime Adventures. Created by Gomu, this game has you assemble a team of anime characters to defend against waves of enemies for as long as you can. With this Anime Adventures tier list, you’ll stand the best chance against the hordes of bad guys coming your way.

All Anime Adventures Characters Ranked By Tier

Image Source: Roblox

These are three tiers of powerful characters in the Anime Adventures game. Naturally, the more powerful characters are the harder characters to get, noted by their rarity. And the lower ranked average characters are more common. Each character is listed by their name, rarity, and their unit placement location. There’s a smorgasbord of characters ranging from Dragon Ball to Naruto, so chances are, if the anime is popular, it’s here.

The different rarities from easiest to get to rarest are rare, epic, legendary, mythic, and secret. The five types of units are ground, hill, hybrid, farm, and summoner. Ground and hill units can only be placed in those locations while hybrid can be placed in either. Farm units are placed to make money for you, and summoners summon friendly NPCs to attack.

Tier 1 units are easily the best all-around units. While most units are offensive by the nature of the game, the super rare units have maximum versatility. They can be placed in more areas, have unique support abilities, can buff your other units, and debuff enemies. Additionally, all of these units have powerful special abilities that easily combo and synergize with just about any other unit on your team.

Tier 2 units are ranked just behind Tier 1 units because they have fewer damage types, slightly fewer damage values, and a little bit less synergy with other units. They’re easily still above average and will help you win plenty, so you should still be happy to include any of these units in your team comp.

Tier 3 units are basically the average baseline characters that are decent when you start out but fall behind as you get more powerful units. They are also weaker in their damage output overall and offer little to no support skills. These units aren’t terrible by any means, and you can still find unique combos and strategies when assembling them in your team with other more powerful characters. Plus, some of your favorite anime characters might fall into this group, so don’t be afraid to use them.

All 3 Tiers of Characters in Anime Adventures

Tier 1 Akin Mythical Ground

Denjy Secret Ground

JIO (Over Heaven) Secret Hybrid

Navi Mythical Hybrid

Puchi Mythical Ground

Jokujo (The World) Mythical Ground

Dany (Creation) Mythical Ground

Marada Mythical Ground

Levy Mythical Hill

Noruto (Beast Cloak) Mythical Ground

Ariva Mythical Ground

Luci Secret Ground + Summoner

Ging Mythical Ground

Renzi Secret Ground

Whitehair Mythical Ground

Angel Mythical Ground

Yamo Mythical Ground

Power Mythical Ground

Pito Mythical Ground

Uru (Antithesis) Mythical Hill

Kisoko Mythical Ground

Weather Mythical Hybrid

Emili Mythical Ground

Kent Mythical Ground

Super Perfect Cel Mythical Hill

Jelly Secret Hybrid

Goju Mythical Ground

Lulu Secret Ground

Kisoko (Bankai) Secret Ground

Itadoki Mythical Ground

All Force Mythical Ground

Gray Mythical Ground

Natzo Mythical Ground

Kizzua (Whirlwind) Mythical Ground

Coyote (Primera) Mythical Ground

Brulo Mythical Ground

Ichi (Final Dusk) Mythical Ground

Red Scar Mythical Ground

Getu Secret Ground

Greed (Hunt) Mythical Ground

Gone (Adult) Mythical Ground

Soi Fan Mythical Hill

Meruam Mythical Hybrid

Bulmy Legendary Ground + Farm

King (Sloth) Mythical Hill

Tatsumo Mythical Ground

Lucky Mythical Ground

Kobeno Mythical Ground

Super Chunks Mythical Ground

Mochi Mythical Ground

Saicky Mythical Hill

Akano Mythical Hill

Merlyn (Infinity) Secret Ground

Pride (The One) Mythical Ground

Neteru Mythical Ground

Kenpaki Mythical Ground

JIO Legendary Ground

Fire Fist Secret Hill

Jolyna Mythical Ground

Bang Mythical Ground

Aizo (Final) Mythical Ground

Todorro (Half) Mythical Ground

Toshin Mythical Hybrid

Ezra Mythical Ground

Yamomoto Secret Ground

Melio (Assault) Mythical Ground

Shisu Secret Ground

Itochi (Susanoo) Mythical Ground

Noel Mythical Ground

Chainsaw Mythical Ground

Sonic Mythical Ground

Tatsumiki Mythical Ground

Geno (Overdrive) Mythical Ground

Metal Knight Mythical Hill

Lord Boron Secret Ground

Yono Mythical Hill

Julio Mythical Ground

Asto Mythical Ground

Kit (Evolved) Secret Ground

Ice Queen Secret Ground

Inuyashu Mythical Ground

Toby Mythical Ground

Android 21 Mythical Hill

Aokijo Mythical Ground

Ichi (Full Hollow) Secret Ground

Megomu Mythical Ground

Yuto Mythical Ground Tier 2 Future Guhon Mythical Ground

Hisova Legendary Ground

Speedcart Epic Ground + Farm

Broke Mythical Ground

Juozu Mythical Ground

Gajule Legendary Ground

Juvy Legendary Ground

Mivawk Legendary Ground

Ermo Mythical Ground

Goko Black Legendary Hill

Kumo Mythical Ground

Nobaba Legendary Hill

Ghacco Mythical Ground

Itochi Legendary Hill

Dabo Legendary Ground

Diavoro Mythical Ground

Getan Legendary Ground

Tango Mythical Ground

Magnu Legendary Ground

Armein Mythical Ground

Jiorno Legendary Ground

Akoku Legendary Ground

Goko Blue Legendary Ground

Moriu Mythical Ground

Nightmare Luffo Legendary Ground

Chunks Legendary Ground

Eta Mythical Ground

Snake Princess Mythical Ground

Thor Mythical Ground

Wenda Legendary Hybrid

Hime Mythical Ground

Haka Mythical Ground

Hie Mythical Ground

Blue Devil Mythical Ground

Crush Mythical Ground

Renkoko Mythical Ground

Ruki Legendary Ground

Noruto (Demon Cloak) Legendary Ground

Tarata Mythical Ground

Ulquiro Mythical Ground

Aizo Mythical Ground

Peruna Mythical Hill

Kit Mythical Ground

Agony Legendary Ground

Kazoru Legendary Hill

Cel (Semi-Perfect) Legendary Hill

Shingo Legendary Ground

Kazeki (Centipede) Legendary Ground

Touci Legendary Ground

Mecha Freezo Legendary Hill

Togu Legendary Ground

Orwin Legendary Hybrid + Summoner

Blackhair Legendary Ground

Erein Legendary Ground + Summoner

Zeike Legendary Hill

Gone Legendary Ground

Mist Ninja Mythical Ground

Gowthy (Invasion) Mythical Ground Tier 3 Goko Rare Ground

Luffo Rare Ground

Karyoin Epic Hill

Piccoru Epic Ground

Jokujo Epic Ground

Ichi (Masked) Epic Ground

Kazeki Rare Ground

Todorro Epic Ground

Cel (Imperfect) Epic Hill

Kizzua Epic Ground

Tanji Rare Ground

Bakujo Rare Ground

Noruto Rare Ground

Gaaro Epic Ground

Croc Epic Ground

Luffo (Marine’s Ford) Epic Ground

Lao Epic Ground

Bakayua Epic Ground

Sanjay Rare Ground

Underhaul Epic Ground

Geno Epic Hill

Dezu Rare Ground

Nezuka Rare Ground

Aman Rare Ground

Zennu Epic Ground

Freezo (Final) Epic Hill

Inosoku Epic Ground

Sakuro Rare Ground

Ichi Rare Ground

Josuka Rare Ground

Urakara Rare Hill

Vegita Rare Ground

Sosuke Rare Ground

Johna Rare Ground

Norro Legendary Ground

Grim Jaw Legendary Ground

Kazashu Epic Ground

Zoru Rare Ground

Krillo Rare Hill

Usoap Rare Hill

There you go, that is the current Anime Adventures tier list, which is sure to change over time. But until then, use this as a guide to collecting and building your best or favorite teams. At the start of the game you can only select a maximum of four units at a time, and that increases to five at level 20, and six at level 50. You’ll need to build a balanced team that can take on whatever specific level you’re on. At least now, you have the best list to help you pick. And if you’re an anime fan, make sure to use these Roblox Soul War codes asap.

Related Posts