Anime Adventures Tier List
Get ready for an anime battle adventure, Roblox style.
Leave it to Roblox to feature a game that combines multiple anime properties into a single game with the strange title and premise of Anime Adventures. Created by Gomu, this game has you assemble a team of anime characters to defend against waves of enemies for as long as you can. With this Anime Adventures tier list, you’ll stand the best chance against the hordes of bad guys coming your way.
All Anime Adventures Characters Ranked By Tier
These are three tiers of powerful characters in the Anime Adventures game. Naturally, the more powerful characters are the harder characters to get, noted by their rarity. And the lower ranked average characters are more common. Each character is listed by their name, rarity, and their unit placement location. There’s a smorgasbord of characters ranging from Dragon Ball to Naruto, so chances are, if the anime is popular, it’s here.
The different rarities from easiest to get to rarest are rare, epic, legendary, mythic, and secret. The five types of units are ground, hill, hybrid, farm, and summoner. Ground and hill units can only be placed in those locations while hybrid can be placed in either. Farm units are placed to make money for you, and summoners summon friendly NPCs to attack.
Tier 1 units are easily the best all-around units. While most units are offensive by the nature of the game, the super rare units have maximum versatility. They can be placed in more areas, have unique support abilities, can buff your other units, and debuff enemies. Additionally, all of these units have powerful special abilities that easily combo and synergize with just about any other unit on your team.
Tier 2 units are ranked just behind Tier 1 units because they have fewer damage types, slightly fewer damage values, and a little bit less synergy with other units. They’re easily still above average and will help you win plenty, so you should still be happy to include any of these units in your team comp.
Tier 3 units are basically the average baseline characters that are decent when you start out but fall behind as you get more powerful units. They are also weaker in their damage output overall and offer little to no support skills. These units aren’t terrible by any means, and you can still find unique combos and strategies when assembling them in your team with other more powerful characters. Plus, some of your favorite anime characters might fall into this group, so don’t be afraid to use them.
All 3 Tiers of Characters in Anime Adventures
|Tier 1
|Akin Mythical Ground
Denjy Secret Ground
JIO (Over Heaven) Secret Hybrid
Navi Mythical Hybrid
Puchi Mythical Ground
Jokujo (The World) Mythical Ground
Dany (Creation) Mythical Ground
Marada Mythical Ground
Levy Mythical Hill
Noruto (Beast Cloak) Mythical Ground
Ariva Mythical Ground
Luci Secret Ground + Summoner
Ging Mythical Ground
Renzi Secret Ground
Whitehair Mythical Ground
Angel Mythical Ground
Yamo Mythical Ground
Power Mythical Ground
Pito Mythical Ground
Uru (Antithesis) Mythical Hill
Kisoko Mythical Ground
Weather Mythical Hybrid
Emili Mythical Ground
Kent Mythical Ground
Super Perfect Cel Mythical Hill
Jelly Secret Hybrid
Goju Mythical Ground
Lulu Secret Ground
Kisoko (Bankai) Secret Ground
Itadoki Mythical Ground
All Force Mythical Ground
Gray Mythical Ground
Natzo Mythical Ground
Kizzua (Whirlwind) Mythical Ground
Coyote (Primera) Mythical Ground
Brulo Mythical Ground
Ichi (Final Dusk) Mythical Ground
Red Scar Mythical Ground
Getu Secret Ground
Greed (Hunt) Mythical Ground
Gone (Adult) Mythical Ground
Soi Fan Mythical Hill
Meruam Mythical Hybrid
Bulmy Legendary Ground + Farm
King (Sloth) Mythical Hill
Tatsumo Mythical Ground
Lucky Mythical Ground
Kobeno Mythical Ground
Super Chunks Mythical Ground
Mochi Mythical Ground
Saicky Mythical Hill
Akano Mythical Hill
Merlyn (Infinity) Secret Ground
Pride (The One) Mythical Ground
Neteru Mythical Ground
Kenpaki Mythical Ground
JIO Legendary Ground
Fire Fist Secret Hill
Jolyna Mythical Ground
Bang Mythical Ground
Aizo (Final) Mythical Ground
Todorro (Half) Mythical Ground
Toshin Mythical Hybrid
Ezra Mythical Ground
Yamomoto Secret Ground
Melio (Assault) Mythical Ground
Shisu Secret Ground
Itochi (Susanoo) Mythical Ground
Noel Mythical Ground
Chainsaw Mythical Ground
Sonic Mythical Ground
Tatsumiki Mythical Ground
Geno (Overdrive) Mythical Ground
Metal Knight Mythical Hill
Lord Boron Secret Ground
Yono Mythical Hill
Julio Mythical Ground
Asto Mythical Ground
Kit (Evolved) Secret Ground
Ice Queen Secret Ground
Inuyashu Mythical Ground
Toby Mythical Ground
Android 21 Mythical Hill
Aokijo Mythical Ground
Ichi (Full Hollow) Secret Ground
Megomu Mythical Ground
Yuto Mythical Ground
|Tier 2
|Future Guhon Mythical Ground
Hisova Legendary Ground
Speedcart Epic Ground + Farm
Broke Mythical Ground
Juozu Mythical Ground
Gajule Legendary Ground
Juvy Legendary Ground
Mivawk Legendary Ground
Ermo Mythical Ground
Goko Black Legendary Hill
Kumo Mythical Ground
Nobaba Legendary Hill
Ghacco Mythical Ground
Itochi Legendary Hill
Dabo Legendary Ground
Diavoro Mythical Ground
Getan Legendary Ground
Tango Mythical Ground
Magnu Legendary Ground
Armein Mythical Ground
Jiorno Legendary Ground
Akoku Legendary Ground
Goko Blue Legendary Ground
Moriu Mythical Ground
Nightmare Luffo Legendary Ground
Chunks Legendary Ground
Eta Mythical Ground
Snake Princess Mythical Ground
Thor Mythical Ground
Wenda Legendary Hybrid
Hime Mythical Ground
Haka Mythical Ground
Hie Mythical Ground
Blue Devil Mythical Ground
Crush Mythical Ground
Renkoko Mythical Ground
Ruki Legendary Ground
Noruto (Demon Cloak) Legendary Ground
Tarata Mythical Ground
Ulquiro Mythical Ground
Aizo Mythical Ground
Peruna Mythical Hill
Kit Mythical Ground
Agony Legendary Ground
Kazoru Legendary Hill
Cel (Semi-Perfect) Legendary Hill
Shingo Legendary Ground
Kazeki (Centipede) Legendary Ground
Touci Legendary Ground
Mecha Freezo Legendary Hill
Togu Legendary Ground
Orwin Legendary Hybrid + Summoner
Blackhair Legendary Ground
Erein Legendary Ground + Summoner
Zeike Legendary Hill
Gone Legendary Ground
Mist Ninja Mythical Ground
Gowthy (Invasion) Mythical Ground
|Tier 3
|Goko Rare Ground
Luffo Rare Ground
Karyoin Epic Hill
Piccoru Epic Ground
Jokujo Epic Ground
Ichi (Masked) Epic Ground
Kazeki Rare Ground
Todorro Epic Ground
Cel (Imperfect) Epic Hill
Kizzua Epic Ground
Tanji Rare Ground
Bakujo Rare Ground
Noruto Rare Ground
Gaaro Epic Ground
Croc Epic Ground
Luffo (Marine’s Ford) Epic Ground
Lao Epic Ground
Bakayua Epic Ground
Sanjay Rare Ground
Underhaul Epic Ground
Geno Epic Hill
Dezu Rare Ground
Nezuka Rare Ground
Aman Rare Ground
Zennu Epic Ground
Freezo (Final) Epic Hill
Inosoku Epic Ground
Sakuro Rare Ground
Ichi Rare Ground
Josuka Rare Ground
Urakara Rare Hill
Vegita Rare Ground
Sosuke Rare Ground
Johna Rare Ground
Norro Legendary Ground
Grim Jaw Legendary Ground
Kazashu Epic Ground
Zoru Rare Ground
Krillo Rare Hill
Usoap Rare Hill
There you go, that is the current Anime Adventures tier list, which is sure to change over time. But until then, use this as a guide to collecting and building your best or favorite teams. At the start of the game you can only select a maximum of four units at a time, and that increases to five at level 20, and six at level 50. You’ll need to build a balanced team that can take on whatever specific level you’re on. At least now, you have the best list to help you pick. And if you’re an anime fan, make sure to use these Roblox Soul War codes asap.
