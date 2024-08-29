All Visions of Mana Stats Explained

Visions of Mana continues a maligned tradition in that it doesn’t properly explain its stats, so rest assured that you aren’t alone in having no idea what each stat does. Fortunately, we’re here to help with a guide on all Visions of Mana stats and what they do.

Visions of Mana Stats Explained – What Each Stat Does, How to Increase Them & More

Image Credit: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

There are a total of 11 Visions of Mana stats you should be aware of, and they’re fairly straightforward at face value. Where they get complicated is in how they’re boosted by other stats and gear, and in how they impact gameplay factors like your defenses, the effectiveness of your spells, and so forth.

We’ve created dedicated sections for each stat down below where you can find info on all of these elements, as well as a general description of what the stat does.

HP

First up is HP. As you’d expect, your Health Points. It shows how much health your character has and how much damage they can take before they get knocked out in battle. You can increase your HP with Ability Seeds, Elixirs, or by leveling up your character.

MP

Second is MP. It Determines your Magic Points, or rather how many points you have available to cast spells with. It’s increased by certain Ability Seeds and Elixirs, and can go up whenever you level up your characters.

Attack

Attack determines how much damage you deal with basic and special attacks; i.e., the attacks you let loose with your weapon through standard combos. It’s impacted by the weapon you have equipped and your Strength, as well as any bonus effects offered by Ability Seeds.

It’s best to prioritize Attack stat increases for characters like Val, Careena, or Morley, who can be turned into damage dealing machines. For characters who mainly dish out magic though, you don’t need to worry about increasing it all that often.

Magic Attack

Magic Attack is what determines your damage output with spells and Elemental Moves, as well as the effectiveness of Elemental Vessel Attacks. It can be increased when you equip stronger weapons or when you raise your Intellect stat.

Spellcasters like Palamena and Julei are best served by a boosted Magic Attack, while Val and other party members slanted toward physical attacks don’t need to worry about it as much.

Defense

Next on our list of Visions of Mana stats is Defense. It determines how much damage you suffer from physical attacks, and is increased by leveling up or increasing your Stamina stat. The gear you wear also determines how high your Defense is, so it’s best to always equip the best armor you can find.

Magic Defense

Magic Defense, meanwhile, factors into how much damage you take from Elemental attacks and moves. The higher your Magic Defense is, the less damage you suffer.

You can raise your Magic Defense by increasing your Spirit stat, by leveling up your character, or by equipping better armor found in treasure chests or bought from merchants.

Strength

Next up is Strength. As mentioned above, it determines your general and non-elemental attack power. The higher it is, the more quickly you can defeat enemies with basic combos and special attacks. It can be increased via level ups, certain Ability Seeds, and Serums purchased or earned from NPCs throughout the game’s world.

Stamina

The eighth stat, Stamina, impacts your characters’ innate defense. The higher it is, the less damage they take from incoming enemy attacks without an Elemental affinity. It can be increased with Ability Seeds, level-ups, and Serums you’ll find during your playthrough.

Intellect

Intellect is a general measure of your characters’ effectiveness with magical attacks, Elemental Vessel moves, and offensive magic, and increases your Magical Attack the higher it is. A good Intellect Stat means you can melt even the strongest foes with a well-placed spell, or weaken strong opponents with debuffs. It can be raised with Level ups, Serums, or certain Ability Seeds.

Spirit

Spirit is the inverse of Intellect, impacting your characters’ magical attack and the effectiveness of their support magic. A high score in this area means healing magic and barrier magic will be more effective, making it a priority for any character you aim to make a healer.

You can raise it with Serums, level-ups, and Ability Seeds.

Luck

Last up is Luck, which is an odd duck among the Visions of Mana stats as most of its impact is indirect. While it doesn’t raise any other stats, it does increase your Critical Hit rate as well as the effectiveness of Ninjutsu-style spells, which include non-elemental projectiles and traps. It can be raised with level-ups, Serums, and Ability Seeds.

How to Get Serums and Elixirs Fast

As you may have noticed above, it’s possible to instantly raise your Visions of Mana stats with the use of Serums and Elixirs. These are items that increase a given stat by one or two points and can save you a ton of time grinding out levels.

While typically a rare find, there are a couple ways to get them fast. The first is to purchase them using Grizzly Syrup from the Dudbear merchants scattered throughout the world. These cuddly capitalists tend to have three vials in stock at a time for HP, MP, Strength, Stamina, Intellect, Spirit, and Luck, and their stock replenishes as you progress the main story.

Grizzly Syrup, meanwhile, is super easy to gather. It can be found hovering throughout every area in the game, and you can amass large quantities of it if you take a few minutes to explore a given area.

The second method is to complete side quests. While more time consuming, these detours typically only take about 15 minutes each and can result in your character gaining several stat points in no time at all.

And with that, that’s all there is to know about all of the Visions of Mana stats. It’s definitely more complicated than it needs to be, but they’re far from impossible to comprehend. For more helpful tips tied to the game, check out our best Ability Seed combos and Best Weapons guides.

