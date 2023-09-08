All VC Prices & Microtransactions in NBA 2K24

Virtual Currency and microtransactions – name a better duo, am I right? If you’re a frequent player of sports titles specifically, you’ve certainly established some sort of relationship with microtransactions over the years. And if you’re anything like me, you love to hate them. Or maybe you buy the Ultimate Edition for that early VC boost and then ghost them. Nevertheless, you’ll need to know all the VC prices and microtransactions in NBA 2K24.

VC Prices in NBA 2K24

There are six returning VC bundles all going for the same price as they were in NBA 2K23. However, there is also an additional bundle available to purchase if you’re really feeling froggy. Think of it as a 25th anniversary gift to yourself.

5,000 VC – $1.99

15,000 VC – $4.99

35,000 VC – $9.99

75,000 VC – $19.99

200,000 VC – $49.99

450,000 VC – $99.99

700,000 VC – $149.99

As always, I’m here to talk you out of spending your own money on VC if at all possible. Then again, this is your choice, and yours alone. But $149.99? Goodness gracious.

MyTEAM Points Prices in NBA 2K24

Nonetheless, there are also bundles of MyTEAM points available to purchase. The allotment and prices are as follows.

7,000 MyTEAM Points – $1.99

21,000 MyTEAM Points – $4.99

50,000 MyTEAM Points – $9.99

105,000 MyTEAM Points – $19.99

280,000 MyTEAM Points – $49.99

630,000 MyTEAM Points – $99.99

1,000,000 MyTEAM Points – $149.99

In keeping with VC bundles, there are also seven MyTEAM Points packs available for purchase. And hey, we even keep the same price points. But wait, there’s more!

Season Passes in NBA 2K24

Season Passes are available in two levels: Pro and Hall of Fame. They allow players to make progress quicker while giving them a little VC boost along the way. A small handful of other rewards are included as well, and they range from cosmetic to game-enhancing.

Pro Pass – $9.99 Access to 40 levels of earnable premium rewards, including up to 45,000 VC. Animated Green Release Arm Sleeve. A pair of checkerboard-striped short shorts. Ruby Giannis Antetokounmpo MyTEAM card. Limitless range Hall of Fame (HOF) Badge.

Hall of Fame Pass – $19.99 Everything from the Pro Pass, plus: 15% XP Booster for the entire season. 10 Level Skips immediately applied to the Season reward track. 15,000 VC.



So again, if throwing even more money at this game tickles your fancy, have at it! But always remember there are other, more cost-effective ways to earn VC and upgrade your MyTEAM, purchase animations, and so on. All you have to do is play the game, and fortunately there are various ways to do so.

Other Ways to Earn VC in NBA 2K24

Completing Games on Higher Difficulties

MyCareer Objectives

MyCareer Games

MyTEAM Modes

MyNBA Games

Daily Rewards

Quickplay

At the end of the day, these games boil down to how much time you’re willing to put in. The more you feel like playing, the more you’ll earn. Money gets you more and certainly allows players to progress quicker, but we’re not expecting anybody to throw down these sums consistently.

That’s everything we have on all the VC prices and microtransactions in NBA 2K24 for now. Make sure you keep checking Twinfinite for our continued coverage of 2K’s latest with guides and other news updates.