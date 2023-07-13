All Team Fortress 2 (TF2) Summer 2023 Cosmetics, Listed

The Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case offers a ton of new features for various classes, from Offense to Support. Each item can be used for specific characters or the entire team, including headgear, pants, and outfits. But if you want a complete overview of the collection, we’ll show you all cosmetics for Team Fortress 2 Summer 2023.

To unlock the Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case, you must acquire the corresponding key within the Community Market. From there, players can open each case one by one to obtain the entire collection, featuring 25 new cosmetics.

You can expect to see the following rewards for a variety of characters in Team Fortress 2:

Full Metal Helmet

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Cranium Cooler

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Flame Warrior

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Uber-Wear

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Cranium Cover

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Brother Mann

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

The Glorious Gambeson

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Cleaner’s Cap

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

The Shrapnel Shell

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Hog Heels

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Close Quarters Cover

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Soho Sleuth

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Hazard Handler

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Preventative Measure

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Prohibition Opposition

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Brothers in Blues

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

The Firestalker

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Bushman

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Medical Emergency

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Brimmed Bootlegger

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Heavy Metal

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Blast Bowl

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Cargo Constructor

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Le Professionnel

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Stealth Bomber

Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

The Brothers in Blues and Full Metal Helmet cosmetics will work for all classes, while others are only suited for select characters. For example, the Flame Warrior, Firestalker, and Soho Sleuth are designed for the Pyro.

You can also expect Unusual Effects with the following attributes:

Hard Carry

Jellyfish Field

Jellyfish Hunter

Jellyfish Jam

Global Clusters

Celestial Starburst

Sylicone Succiduous

Sakura Smoke Bomb

Treasure Trove

Bubble Breeze

Fireflies

Mountain Halo

Aside from that, players can unlock bonus items, like Paint Cans, Taunt Unusualifiers, MvM Tickets, and TF2 Tools. Furthermore, community-contributed taunts have been added to the Mann Co. Store:

Killer Joke

Star-Spangled Strategy

The Head Doctor

Tuefort Tango

The Road Rager

The Killer Signature

Lastly, the 2023 War Paint Case is available for purchase, which includes 10 community-created War Paints to go along with the Summer update. The event will last until Sept. 15, 2023, so be sure to get your rewards before the event ends.

Now that you’ve seen all the cosmetics for Team Fortress 2 Summer 2023, you can check out our How to Chat and Talk to Other Players guide to collaborate with fellow teammates. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to see additional TF2 content.