Guides

All Team Fortress 2 (TF2) Summer 2023 Cosmetics, Listed

Gear up for the season!

Full Metal Helmet TF2 Summer Cosmetic
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

The Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case offers a ton of new features for various classes, from Offense to Support. Each item can be used for specific characters or the entire team, including headgear, pants, and outfits. But if you want a complete overview of the collection, we’ll show you all cosmetics for Team Fortress 2 Summer 2023.

TF2 Summer Update Cosmetics

To unlock the Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case, you must acquire the corresponding key within the Community Market. From there, players can open each case one by one to obtain the entire collection, featuring 25 new cosmetics.

You can expect to see the following rewards for a variety of characters in Team Fortress 2:

Full Metal Helmet

Full Metal Helmet in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Cranium Cooler

Cranium Cooler in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Flame Warrior

Flame Warrior in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Uber-Wear

Uber-Wear in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Cranium Cover

Cranium Cover in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Brother Mann

Brother Mann in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

The Glorious Gambeson

The Glorious Gambeson in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Cleaner’s Cap

Cleaner's Cap in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

The Shrapnel Shell

The Shrapnel Shell in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Hog Heels

Hog Heels in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Close Quarters Cover

Close Quarters Cover in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Soho Sleuth

The Soho Sleuth in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Hazard Handler

Hazard Handler in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Preventative Measure

Preventative Measure in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Prohibition Opposition

Preventative Measure in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Brothers in Blues

Brothers in Blues in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

The Firestalker

The Firestalker in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Bushman

The Bushman in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Medical Emergency

Medical Emergency in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Brimmed Bootlegger

Brimmed Bootlegger in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Heavy Metal

Heavy Metal in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Blast Bowl

Blast Bowl in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Cargo Constructor

Cargo Constructor in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Le Professionnel

Le Professionnel in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

Stealth Bomber

Stealth Bomber in Team Fortress 2
Image Source: Valve via Twinfinite

The Brothers in Blues and Full Metal Helmet cosmetics will work for all classes, while others are only suited for select characters. For example, the Flame Warrior, Firestalker, and Soho Sleuth are designed for the Pyro.

You can also expect Unusual Effects with the following attributes:

  • Hard Carry
  • Jellyfish Field
  • Jellyfish Hunter
  • Jellyfish Jam
  • Global Clusters
  • Celestial Starburst
  • Sylicone Succiduous
  • Sakura Smoke Bomb
  • Treasure Trove
  • Bubble Breeze
  • Fireflies
  • Mountain Halo

Aside from that, players can unlock bonus items, like Paint Cans, Taunt Unusualifiers, MvM Tickets, and TF2 Tools. Furthermore, community-contributed taunts have been added to the Mann Co. Store:

  • Killer Joke
  • Star-Spangled Strategy
  • The Head Doctor
  • Tuefort Tango
  • The Road Rager
  • The Killer Signature

Lastly, the 2023 War Paint Case is available for purchase, which includes 10 community-created War Paints to go along with the Summer update. The event will last until Sept. 15, 2023, so be sure to get your rewards before the event ends.

Now that you’ve seen all the cosmetics for Team Fortress 2 Summer 2023, you can check out our How to Chat and Talk to Other Players guide to collaborate with fellow teammates. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to see additional TF2 content.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments