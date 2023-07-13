All Team Fortress 2 (TF2) Summer 2023 Cosmetics, Listed

The Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case offers a ton of new features for various classes, from Offense to Support. Each item can be used for specific characters or the entire team, including headgear, pants, and outfits. But if you want a complete overview of the collection, we’ll show you all cosmetics for Team Fortress 2 Summer 2023.
TF2 Summer Update Cosmetics
To unlock the Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case, you must acquire the corresponding key within the Community Market. From there, players can open each case one by one to obtain the entire collection, featuring 25 new cosmetics.
You can expect to see the following rewards for a variety of characters in Team Fortress 2:
Full Metal Helmet
Cranium Cooler
Flame Warrior
Uber-Wear
Cranium Cover
Brother Mann
The Glorious Gambeson
Cleaner’s Cap
The Shrapnel Shell
Hog Heels
Close Quarters Cover
Soho Sleuth
Hazard Handler
Preventative Measure
Prohibition Opposition
Brothers in Blues
The Firestalker
Bushman
Medical Emergency
Brimmed Bootlegger
Heavy Metal
Blast Bowl
Cargo Constructor
Le Professionnel
Stealth Bomber
The Brothers in Blues and Full Metal Helmet cosmetics will work for all classes, while others are only suited for select characters. For example, the Flame Warrior, Firestalker, and Soho Sleuth are designed for the Pyro.
You can also expect Unusual Effects with the following attributes:
- Hard Carry
- Jellyfish Field
- Jellyfish Hunter
- Jellyfish Jam
- Global Clusters
- Celestial Starburst
- Sylicone Succiduous
- Sakura Smoke Bomb
- Treasure Trove
- Bubble Breeze
- Fireflies
- Mountain Halo
Aside from that, players can unlock bonus items, like Paint Cans, Taunt Unusualifiers, MvM Tickets, and TF2 Tools. Furthermore, community-contributed taunts have been added to the Mann Co. Store:
- Killer Joke
- Star-Spangled Strategy
- The Head Doctor
- Tuefort Tango
- The Road Rager
- The Killer Signature
Lastly, the 2023 War Paint Case is available for purchase, which includes 10 community-created War Paints to go along with the Summer update. The event will last until Sept. 15, 2023, so be sure to get your rewards before the event ends.
Lastly, the 2023 War Paint Case is available for purchase, which includes 10 community-created War Paints to go along with the Summer update. The event will last until Sept. 15, 2023, so be sure to get your rewards before the event ends.