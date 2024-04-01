Rumble Studios’ award-winning mine-’em-up is a real gem on Roblox. Combining the mining sim gameplay of Minecraft with the collect-a-thon addictiveness of Pet Simulator, Mining Simulator is a fun-packed romp, especially if you’re lucky enough to have a friend or two to tag along for the ride. But what if you’re after a few freebies to get you started on your adventure. Well, look no further. In this guide, we’ll clue you in on all Roblox Mining Simulator codes to help you get ahead of the competition. So, without further ado, let’s go!

All Roblox Mining Simulator Codes for November (Working)

Here’s a full list of all the working codes codes that are currently up for grabs in Mining Simulator:

Token Codes

250 Tokens: #ChristmasHype

#ChristmasHype 250 Tokens: AnniversaryTokens

AnniversaryTokens 250 Tokens: EpicTokens

EpicTokens 200 Tokens: 200Tokens

200Tokens 200 Tokens: 4thJuly

4thJuly 150 Tokens: July21st

July21st 80 Tokens: America

America 75 Tokens: 1Year

1Year 75 Tokens: 500m

500m 75 Tokens: SummerTokens

SummerTokens 70 Tokens: SummerParadise

SummerParadise 70 Tokens: Challenge

Challenge 70 Tokens: ILoveTokens

ILoveTokens 70 Tokens: ImOutOfCodeIdeas

ImOutOfCodeIdeas 70 Tokens: ImOutOfCodeIdeas2

ImOutOfCodeIdeas2 70 Tokens: ISeriouslyNeedMoreCodeIdeas

ISeriouslyNeedMoreCodeIdeas 70 Tokens: MoreMoreCode

MoreMoreCode 70 Tokens: MoreMoreTokens

MoreMoreTokens 70 Tokens: oof

oof 70 Tokens: owo

owo 70 Tokens: Shiny

Shiny 70 Tokens: sircfenner

sircfenner 70 Tokens: Trails

Trails 70 Tokens: TooManyCodes

TooManyCodes 70 Tokens: Wings

Wings 50 Tokens: GetSlicked

GetSlicked 50 Tokens: HammieJammieDoesntSuck

HammieJammieDoesntSuck 50 Tokens: NewQuests

NewQuests 50 Tokens: NosniyIsCool

NosniyIsCool 50 Tokens: SandCastles

SandCastles 50 Tokens: SuperGems

SuperGems 20 Tokens: HammieJammieSucksx2

HammieJammieSucksx2 20 Tokens: HammieJammieSucksxInfinity

Texture Codes

Lamb Sauce Texture: Lamb Sauce

Lamb Sauce Abstract Texture: Abstract

Abstract Pink Army Texture: PinkArmySkin

PinkArmySkin Retro Gaming Texture: Retro

Retro Comic Texture: Comic

Egg Codes

Awesome

Eggs

Eggo!

LegendaryEggCode

Momma

Rumble

RumbleStudios

AnniversaryEgg

AwesomeLegendary

BaconHair

BeachBall

BigL

CoolWater

Demon

Duck

FollowUs

FreeCrate2

JackOLantern

Light

memes

PatrioticStars

Pumpkin

Pumpkins

Rainbowite

SecretEgg

Skies

SummerEgg

SuperSecretCode

TooManyCodesSmh

Valkyrie

Legendary Hat Crate Codes

LegendaryHatCode – Legendary Hat Crate

Halloween2019 – Legendary Hat Crate

FreeCrate – Legendary Hat Crate

NewHats – Legendary Hat Crate

AnniversaryCrate – Legendary Hat Crate

Adventure – Legendary Hat Crate

SuperCrate – Legendary Hat Crate

Fright – Legendary Hat Crate

HelpPls – Legendary Hat Crate

Scary – Legendary Hat Crate

TrickOrTreat – Legendary Hat Crate

Goose – Legendary Hat Crate

SubscribePls – Legendary Hat Crate

yeet – Legendary Hat Crate

BigW – Legendary Hat Crate

Witches – Legendary Hat Crate

Duckie – Legendary Hat Crate

MineAlot – Legendary Hat Crate

Sunscreen – Legendary Hat Crate

Dreamy – Legendary Hat Crate

Scorch – Legendary Hat Crate

Lemonaide – Legendary Hat Crate

Vacation – Legendary Hat Crate

Patriot – Legendary Hat Crate

ILOVECODES – Legendary Hat Crate

Bonus – Legendary Hat Crate

Other Crate Codes

Omega Hat Crate : EventQuest

: EventQuest Epic Crate: Defild Is Awesome

Defild Is Awesome Rare Crate: Rare

Rare Rare Hat Crate: Easter

Easter Common Crate: TestingThing

TestingThing Rare Hat Crate: CrazieGamerSquad

CrazieGamerSquad Rare Crate: DefildPlays

DefildPlays Omega Hat Crate: Ghosts

Ghosts Legendary Crate: Fluffy

Fluffy Legendary Skin Crate: Level

Level Epic Crate: Unobtainible

Unobtainible Epic Accessory Crate: NewTwitch

NewTwitch Epic Accessory Crate: TrailUpdate

TrailUpdate Epic Accessory Crate: NoU

NoU Epic Accessory Crate: Dominus

Dominus Epic Hat Crate: Toast

Toast Epic Hat Crate: ToyChest

ToyChest Epic Skin Crate: SandBox

SandBox Rare Hat Crate: GummyBears

GummyBears Rare Hat Crate: Pumped

Pumped Spooky Trail Crate: BroomSticks

BroomSticks Spooky Trail Crate: Candy!

Candy! Spooky Trail Crate: Ghosty

Coin Codes

1,250 Coins: Aliens

Aliens 2,000 Coins: DABBIN

DABBIN 2,500 Coins: Español

Español 2,500 Coins: Fans

Fans 2,000 Coins: HiddenTreasure

HiddenTreasure 1,200 Coins: Lollipop

Lollipop 1,500 Coins : EPIC

: EPIC 1,200 Coins: Rebirth

Rebirth 1,000 Coins: isaac

isaac 20,000 Coins: WeBreakRoblox

WeBreakRoblox 10,000 Coins: Koala

Koala 5,000 Coins: RexexSquad

RexexSquad 2,500 Coins: Arcade

Arcade 2,000 Coins: Bear

Bear 100 Coins: Pets

Pets 1,000 Coins: LotsOfCoins

LotsOfCoins 500 Coins: Bunny

Bunny 2,500 Coins: Selfie

Selfie 1,000 Coins: Crainer

Crainer 1,200 Coins: CrazieGamer

CrazieGamer 1,500 Coins: DefildPlays2

DefildPlays2 1 Coin: FutureMSOwner

FutureMSOwner Coins: Rebirth

Rebirth 10,000 Coins: Bread

Bread 10,000 Coins: Money

Money 5,000 Coins: Dinosaur

Dinosaur 5,000 Coins: Sand

Sand 5,000 Coins: Trades

Trades 2,500 Coins: JellyBean

JellyBean 2,000 Coins: Candy

Candy 2,000 Coins: Coal

Candy Corn Codes

Spooky Trail Crate : Ghosty

: Ghosty BroomSticks – Spooky Trail Crate

– Spooky Trail Crate Candy! – Spooky Trail Crate

– Spooky Trail Crate NewTwitch – Epic Accessory Crate

– Epic Accessory Crate TrailUpdate – Epic Accessory Crate

– Epic Accessory Crate NoU – Epic Accessory Crate

– Epic Accessory Crate Dominus – Epic Accessory Crate

– Epic Accessory Crate Level – Legendary Skin Crate

– Legendary Skin Crate Unobtainible – Rare Skin Crate

– Rare Skin Crate Retro – Exclusive Skin

– Exclusive Skin 60 Candy Corn: Skelly

Skelly 60 Candy Corn: Skeletons

Skeletons 60 Candy Corn: ThisIsHalloween

ThisIsHalloween 40 Candy Corn: Halloween

Halloween 30 Candy Corn: ScarySkeltons

ScarySkeltons 30 Candy Corn: Spooky

Spooky 30 Candy Corn: Spook

Spook 30 Candy Corn: Spoopy

All Roblox Mining Simulator Codes (Expired)

Release – 500 Coins

– 500 Coins Miner – 250 Coins

– 250 Coins Rich – 650 Coins

– 650 Coins Diamonds – 1,000 Coins

– 1,000 Coins Digger – 750 coins

– 750 coins Gold – 650 coins

– 650 coins Pickaxe – 400 coins

– 400 coins NewToys – Legendary Egg

– Legendary Egg Exclusive – 50,000 Coins

– 50,000 Coins LegendaryHat – Legendary Hat Crate

– Legendary Hat Crate ScarySkeletons – 30 Candy Corn

– 30 Candy Corn CHRISTMAS – 70 Candy Canes

– 70 Candy Canes SANTACLAUS – 130 Candy Canes

– 130 Candy Canes MerryChristmas – 250 Candy Canes

– 250 Candy Canes ChristmasPet – Legendary Egg

– Legendary Egg ChristmasHat – Legendary Hat Crate

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Mining Simulator

To redeem a code on this list, look for the Twitter icon (blue bird) on the left side of your screen with the word ‘Codes’ above it. Once you click on it, look for the “Code Here” textbox area at the bottom. Make sure you type the exact code in there and then you’ll be all set for freebies galore. You’re welcome!

So, there you have it. We hope this helped clue you in on all Roblox Mining Simulator codes. For more, check out the relevant links below. And always, if you have a question that hasn’t been answered on the site, do reach out in the comments below and we’ll try our best to lend a hand.

