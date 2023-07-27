All Race A Friend Codes (July 2023)

As far as Roblox experiences go, Race A Friend is as simple as it gets. All you do is race other players—and yes, that includes your buddies. Your first race might end in failure, but at least you can train yourself to be the embodiment of speed. Of course, redeeming a few Race A Friend codes wouldn’t hurt, either.

All Working Race A Friend Codes in Roblox

As of July 27, 2023, the following Roblox codes are still working just fine in Race A Friend:

KyrtapPet : Use this code for the Banana Pet

: Use this code for the Banana Pet Morl : Redeems for +50 Speed

: Redeems for +50 Speed Kyrtap : Use this code for another +50 Speed

: Use this code for another +50 Speed Hexon : Redeems for +50 Speed

: Redeems for +50 Speed Adam : Another code that redeems for +50 Speed

: Another code that redeems for +50 Speed Desert : This code awards +300 Speed

: This code awards +300 Speed Release: And lastly, redeem this code for +100 Speed

In addition to the codes, there’s also a way to earn a free chest. By joining Race A Friend’s official Roblox Group, and liking the game, you can unlock a chest in-game. It’s located between the Potions vendor and Escape Hall.

All Expired Race A Friend Roblox Codes

Sadly, you won’t be able to use the following codes anymore:

Ninja

Expired codes won’t award anything other than disappointment.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Redeeming codes in Race A Friend is a piece of cake. After you log into the game, look on the right-hand side to see several menu options. Select the ‘CODES’ button to open the redemption window.

Afterwards, type in a working code and select ‘Submit.’ Codes are case-sensitive, so you can type them any way you want so long as it’s spelled correctly.

That’s the last of the Race A Friend codes, as well as how to redeem them. The good news is that it isn’t the only game with Roblox codes. You’ll find more using the links below, like A Piece and Anime Dimensions!